Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Rising inflation puts Bank of England on the spot

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England will say on Thursday whether it is worried about a recent jump in inflation, which broke above the central bank’s 2% target and looks set to climb higher as Britain reawakens its economy from its coronavirus slumber. With global policymakers grappling with economic...

rock947.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Haldane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation Rate#Bank Rate#Uk#Reuters#The Bank Of England#Boe#The U S Federal Reserve#Monetary Policy Committee#British#Mpc#Fed#Evercore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
Country
U.K.
Related
Grocery & SupermaketUS News and World Report

UK Shop Prices Fall Faster but Inflation Pressures Mount - BRC

LONDON (Reuters) - Prices charged by British retailers fell slightly faster in June than in May due to a fierce battle between supermarkets, but growing costs linked to COVID-19 and Brexit might add to the rise in broader inflation soon, an industry group said. The British Retail Consortium's shop price...
MarketsMetro International

Funds eye central banks’ guidance for investment decisions: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Investment decisions over the next three months will be influenced by forward guidance from central banks, according to global fund managers in Reuters polls who recommended increasing equity exposure and lowering bond holdings in June. MSCI’s global share index hovered near record highs on Wednesday and was...
BusinessTelegraph

Eurozone tensions grow over inflation threat

Eurozone tensions over pandemic support threaten to re-emerge this summer as price pressure builds despite a temporary retreat for inflation, analysts have warned. Initial official figures showed the Consumer Prices Index across the 27-nation bloc eased from 2pc to 1.9pc in June as growth in energy prices slowed. But economists...
Businessfxempire.com

Gold Drops as the U.S. Central Bank’s Vagueness Continues

“Ball of confusion, oh yeah, that’s what the world is today”. Know where Gold is headed? Take advantage now with. Trading Derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and you should only trade with money you can afford to lose. Trading Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors, so please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, and seek independent advice if necessary. A Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) can be obtained either from this website or on request from our offices and should be considered before entering into a transaction with us. Raw Spread accounts offer spreads from 0.0 pips with a commission charge of USD $3.50 per 100k traded. Standard account offer spreads from 1 pips with no additional commission charges. Spreads on CFD indices start at 0.4 points. The information on this site is not directed at residents in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.
Business104.1 WIKY

German inflation slows but remains above ECB target in June

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany’s annual consumer price inflation eased in June, but remained above the European Central Bank’s target of close to but below 2%, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday. Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 2.1% in...
Marketsihsmarkit.com

2021 Biennial Exploratory Scenario (BES) by Bank of England

The Bank of England has launched its Biennial Exploratory Scenario to better understand the resilience of the UK financial system to the physical and transition risks associated with different climate pathways. The intent of this stress test is three-fold:. Size the financial exposures of participants and the financial system more...
Currenciespoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Still Feeling Weight of BoE Comments

The pound vs dollar rate was choppy on Monday, as it fluctuated between the 1.38 and 1.39 levels. A lack of impetus has been a common theme for the pound in June, which is on course to be the UK currency’s worst month against the dollar since September. Not only was the pound one of the worst-performing G-10 currencies last week following the Bank of England’s latest meeting of monetary policymakers – who left interest rates and bond purchases untouched – earlier in the month it dropped below 1.38 against a strengthening dollar for the first time since April.
Real EstateForexTV.com

UK Mortgage Approvals Rise Unexpectedly In May

UK mortgage approvals increased unexpectedly in May, figures from the Bank of England revealed Tuesday. Approvals for house purchases increased to 87,500 in May from 86,900 in April. The number remained above pre-February 2020 levels and economists’ forecast of 85,900. Net mortgage borrowing rebounded to GBP 6.6 billion in May...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Britons Resume Borrowing, Rush to Buy Homes as Economy Reopens

LONDON (Reuters) -British consumers have resumed borrowing and house prices have jumped by the most in more than 16 years, surging by an annual 13.4%, according to data that showed the economy bouncing back from its pandemic slump. Britain has reported one of the world's highest COVID-19 death tolls and...
Businesskitco.com

Bund yields rise as German inflation exceeds ECB target again

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - German government bond yields rose on Tuesday after Europe's largest economy recorded inflation above the European Central Bank's target for the bloc for the second month running. Germany's annual consumer price inflation eased to 2.1% on a harmonised basis in June from 2.4% in May...
BusinessForexTV.com

Euro Weakens As Concerns Over Delta Virus Variant, Fed Tightening Weigh

The euro traded lower against its most major counterparts in the European trading session on Tuesday, as growing worries about the spread of the Delta variant of the virus and the likelihood of the U.S. Federal Reserve scaling back stimulus made investors cautious. A spike in fresh COVID-19 cases across...
BusinessThe Daily Star

Britons resume borrowing

British consumers have resumed borrowing and house prices have jumped by the most in more than 16 years, surging by an annual 13.4 per cent, according to data that showed the economy bouncing back from its pandemic slump. Britain has reported one of the world's highest Covid-19 death tolls and...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Euro-Dollar Back on it's Feet but Central Bank Log Jam May Stifle Recovery

- EUR/USD recovers 1.19 after USD’s momentum fades. - But relative central bank stances may stifle recovery. - As Fed questions market pricing & ECB stands pat. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1795-1.1819. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert, here. The Euro-to-Dollar exchange...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Bearish Momentum Remains

The direct threat posed by the Corona-Delta variable on the British government’s plans to completely abandon the restrictions of the epidemic increases the risks of a decline in the performance of the GBP/USD currency pair. Regarding Corona’s concerns, and despite the warnings, the new British Health Minister said he was confident that England was on the right track to remove the remaining Corona virus restrictions in the country on July 19 next as planned, stressing that the start of rapid vaccination “breaks the link” between the high numbers of infections and diseases.
Businessinvesting.com

Weekly Outlook: U.S. NFPs, EZ CPIs And Central Bank Speakers

There is no central bank meeting scheduled for this week, but we will get to hear from several ECB and Fed policymakers, from whom we may get more hints and clues as to how they intend to move forward in terms of monetary policy. As for the data, Eurozone’s CPIs...