Letters to the Editor

To inflict such methods on animals would incur immediate public outrage. Yet we continue to dismembered and crush the unborn from the women’s womb in the name of women’s choice! Planned Parenthood is a powerful entity with lots of money to promote its agenda, marketing and defense that deceives young teens and the public at large into thinking they are for “Women’s Health”. They prevent women from viewing their unborn baby’s ultrasound in order to steer them toward abortion. Some clinics have been accused of not reporting sex traffickers to obtain abortions from their young victims. They continue to sell baby parts and organs to research companies. In 2020, Planned Parenthood got 618.1 million dollars in taxpayer money while killing 354,871 unborn babies! Their business is eugenics and infanticide! Any sane person cannot approve such practices against women and their unborn. What can the concerned taxpayer do?