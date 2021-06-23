Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Fund collapse showed ‘buck stops nowhere’ at UK watchdog, say lawmakers

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 7 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) – The collapse of London Capital & Finance showed how Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority appeared unable to meet standards of accountability it imposes on firms it regulates, a parliamentary report said on Thursday. The report from the Treasury Select Committee said the FCA put an “over-reliance” on its...

rock947.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Davidson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Compensation#Uk#Reuters#London Capital Finance#Fca#Lcf#The Bank Of England#Tsc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
Economymondovisione.com

UK Financial Conduct Authority Review Finds Weaknesses In Some 'Host' Authorised Fund Management Firms' Governance And Operations

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has called for so-called ‘host’ Authorised Managers (AFMs) to improve their standards following a review of firms published today. Host AFMs are fund operators that delegate investment management to third party investment managers outside of their corporate group. The FCA found that, while some firms...
Economyrock947.com

UK and Singapore agree post-Brexit deal for financial services

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said on Wednesday it had agreed a partnership for financial services with Singapore as part of its push for post-Brexit trade and investment deals. “Our financial partnership will help increase investment and trade with Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region and boost collaboration on important areas such...
Internetwopular.com

Google Tightens Uk Policy On Financial Ads After Watchdog Pressure Over Scams

The UK’s more expansive, post-Brexit role in digital regulation continues to be felt today via a policy change by Google which has announced that it will, in the near future, only run ads for financial products and services when the advertiser in question has been verified by the financial watchdog, the FCA. The Google Ads Financial Products and Services policy will be updated from August 30, per Google, which specifies that it will start enforcing the new policy from September 6 — meaning that purveyors of online financial scams who’ve been relying on its ad network to net their next victim still have more than two months to harvest unsuspecting clicks before the party is over (well, in the UK, anyway). Google’s decision to allow only regulator authorized financial entities to run ads for financial products & services follows warnings from the Financial Conduct Authority that it may take legal action if Google continued to accept unscreened financial ads, as the Guardian reported earlier. The FCA told a parliamentary committee this month that it’s able to contemplate taking such action as a result of no longer being bound by European Union rules on financial adverts, which do not extend to online platforms, per the newspaper’s report. Until gaining the power to go after Google itself, the FCA appears to have been trying to combat the scourge of online financial fraud by paying Google large amounts of UK taxpayer money to fight scams with anti-scam warnings. According to the Register, the FCA paid Google more than £600,000 (~$830k) in 2020 and 2021 to run ‘anti-scam’ ads — with the regulator essentially engaged in a bidding war with scammers to pour enough money into Google’s coffers so that regulator warnings about financial scams might appear higher than the scams themselves. The full-facepalm situation was presumably highly lucrative for Google.
EconomyCoinDesk

Google to Limit UK Financial Ads to FCA-Approved Companies

As of Aug. 30, Google will require advertisers to demonstrate that they are authorised by the FCA or qualify for one of the limited exemptions. U.K. financial services companies not regulated by the country’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will soon be barred from advertising on Google. Starting Aug. 30, Google...
Marketsthebharatexpressnews.com

UK bank NatWest limits transactions to crypto exchanges

As Britain’s crackdown on crypto continues, another leading bank has stepped up efforts to curb the use of digital assets by its customers. The Natwest Group has reportedly capped the daily amount its clients can send to cryptocurrency exchanges amid concerns about scams and investment fraud, according to a June 29 report from Reuters. However, it was not revealed what these new limits were in terms of fiat currency transfers.
Marketscryptochronicle.com

Major Crypto Exchange Binance Blocks Withdrawals for UK Customers

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has been forced to halt withdrawals for UK-based customers following a ban by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The FCA is the UK’s financial watchdog, tasked with the formulation and implementation of financial regulations in the country. It has previously implemented laws requiring cryptocurrency firms to register with the authority if they wish to do business in the country. It also ensures all financial institutions comply with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) regulations.
Marketsinternationalinvestment.net

FCA takes aim at ACD market amid governance failings and conflicts of interest

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is considering new rules for the authorised corporate director (ACD), or "host authorised fund manager" (AFM), market, after a review of the sector found failings across governance, conflict of interest management and operational controls. A report published today (30 June) by the regulator called for...
Personal Financedecrypt.co

Binance Reinstates Faster Payments Withdrawals For UK Customers

Binance has reinstated Faster Payments. The service went down yesterday, hampering UK customers from getting their money out of the exchange. Binance has reinstated support for GBP withdrawals via Faster Payments, a high-speed UK banking network. Deposits of British pounds remain suspended for bank cards and Faster Payments. The crypto...
Public SafetyPosted by
pymnts

Google Taking Steps Against Financial Fraud In UK

Google has announced new measures to protect users and advertisers against fraud and scammers in the U.K. Beginning in September, financial service advertisers will be required to show they are authorized by Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) or that they qualify for one of the exemptions listed on the UK Financial Services verification page.
Environmentai-cio.com

UK Regulator Eyes Climate Disclosure Rules

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is seeking input on proposals on climate-related disclosure rules the regulator recently published for listed companies and certain regulated firms. The FCA is consulting on proposals to extend the application of its climate-related disclosure requirements to issuers of standard listed equity shares. It is...
Marketsnewsorigins.com

UK's Financial Conduct Authority bans Crypto-currency exchange Binance

The UKs financial watchdog, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has reportedly banned Binance, the worlds largest cryptocurrency exchange platform. The authority has ruled that the company cannot perform any regulated activity in the United Kingdom. According to reports, FCA also released a consumer alert regarding Binance.com, advising users to be careful...
Currenciesinternationalinvestment.net

Binance fallout sees demise of European crypto exchange in Jersey

Binance Jersey, which is part of the Cayman Islands registered Binance Group, has "ceased operations", according to a notice posted on its crown dependency island website. The statement told visitors to the site that "The Binance Jersey crypto currency exchange is now closed" and added at the end "The Binance Group extends its gratitude to all clients of Binance Jersey for their loyal support, Best wishes, The Binance Jersey Team."
Marketsbeincrypto.com

More Crypto Asset Firms Withdrawing Application From UK Regulator

An increasing number of crypto asset firms are withdrawing their applications to register with the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). An FCA spokesperson said that the number of abandoned registrations jumped by a quarter in less than a month. Around 64 applications have been withdrawn, which is up from 51 in early June, the spokesman said.
Environmentpinsentmasons.com

FCA tells asset managers, insurers and pension providers to report on climate risk

Asset managers, life insurers, pension providers and standard listed companies are to be brought within the scope of climate-related disclosure rules by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The FCA has opened two consultations into extending the application of its existing climate-related disclosure requirements, which currently apply to premium listed...
Credits & Loansdecrypt.co

GBP Deposits and Withdrawals ‘Suspended’ for Binance UK Customers

Faster Payments and bank card withdrawals in GBP are currently suspended on Binance for UK customers. Earlier this week, the FCA issued a consumer warning against Binance Markets Limited. Deposits and withdrawals in British Pounds (GBP) using both the Faster Payments service and bank cards are currently unavailable to Binance’s...
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

FCA orders 60 advice firms to carry out DB transfer past business reviews

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has identified 60 advice firms that should carry out past business reviews over potential pension transfer mis-selling. According to a submission made by the regulator to a Work and Pensions Committee inquiry, the financial watchdog said it has "intervened extensively" to improve the rate of suitable defined benefit (DB) transfer advice.
Marketstheregister.com

Watchdog bans crypto super-exchange Binance from 'regulated activities' in the UK

The UK's financial watchdog has fired a warning shot across the bow of Binance, and ordered it to place a notice on binance.com scaring off Brit crypto fans. This seems to have come about because Binance, which is ultimately based in the Cayman Islands, wanted to launch an exchange in the UK using its London-based affiliate Binance Markets Ltd. Since the start of the year, cryptocurrency firms in Britain have had to register with the nation's Financial Conduct Authority and meet its anti-money-laundering and anti-terrorism-funding requirements.