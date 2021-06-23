IDStrong Launches 3 FREE Tools to Check, Improve and Protect People's Passwords

Google search engine probably knows more about what goes on in our minds than our loved ones. We are so used to Googling whatever comes into our minds that we often forget that our search activity is being stored. Many of us wouldn’t want our search history being viewed by our friends or family. You can always go and delete it, but there are other ways to protect your privacy. In this tutorial, I will show you how to password protect Google search history in Windows 10 Computers.