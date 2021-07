Thought we might take a look at who we can be 90+ percent sure that will be on the 53 man, opening day roster. I don't think the number is as high as others might. A few things to consider might be the injury status of some guys, what you think of later round picks from last year, in comparison to later guys this this year, which of the low ball signings might stick, and how many at each position group that the staff might prefer.