Environment

Britain risks missing climate targets due to lack of policies -advisers

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s lack of policies to meet net zero emissions by 2050 is jeopardising its chance of meeting the target, the country’s climate advisers said in a progress report on Thursday. Britain in 2019 became the G7 first member to set a net zero target, which will require...

Chris Stark
U.K.
Global Warming
