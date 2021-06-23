Cancel
New Takes On Old Songs In 'Standing In The Doorway' And 'The Waylon Sessions'

NPR
 9 days ago

This is FRESH AIR. Two women have recently released albums covering songs made famous by two men. The first is called "Standing In The Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan." The other is "The Waylon Sessions" in which Shannon McNally sing songs associated with country singer Waylon Jennings. Rock critic Ken Tucker says that in very different ways. McNally and Hynde, the lead singer of The Pretenders, are finding new things in old songs.

www.npr.org
