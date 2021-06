The past year has been marked by both joyful and tragic moments for the royals, and now, Prince William and Prince Harry are preparing for one of the most emotional events they could face in 2021. Royal watchers are hopeful the brothers will put their differences aside and reunite for the unveiling of the statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on July 1, at Kensington Palace. But the past few months may have changed any plans Harry had to return to England for the ceremony.