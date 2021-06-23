Redlands Bowl brings back live, in-person performances
Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival shows will be in-person again starting Friday, June 25, after more than a year of virtual performances due to coronavirus precautions. While organizers announced last month the live shows could include pandemic-related restrictions such as masks and ticketing, those have gone away following the statewide reopening announced June 15, said Courtney McKinnon, marketing coordinator with Redlands Bowl Performing Arts.www.pe.com