Traliant Announces Psychological Safety at Work Training To Foster Inclusive Teamwork and Trust

Do you remember that first day? It could be the first day of a new job, the first day of school or college, even the first date with a new partner. What did it feel like? After graduating from college, I landed a job as a substitute teacher. The excitement mounted as I walked into the school, hoping to be respected by the students and accepted by my peers. Instead, I was met with what felt like indifference and barely a hello. I was left to find my own way around the school. I felt unsupported and was reluctant to return to that school building.