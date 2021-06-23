Cancel
Economy

MPs call for FCA to ‘change culture’ after London Capital & Finance collapse

By Independent TV
The Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMPs have called for a “change in culture” at the UK’s financial regulator to protect consumers and financial markets following the collapse of mini-bond firm London Capital & Finance (LCF). The Treasury Select Committee has also called for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to confirm a deadline to enact a...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fca#Online Advertising#Uk#Mps#Fca#London Capital Finance#Lcf#The Fca Board#The Treasury Committee#Hm Treasury#The Gloster Report
