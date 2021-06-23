MPs call for FCA to ‘change culture’ after London Capital & Finance collapse

Governments around the world have vowed to ramp up regulations on the exchange of cryptocurrency. Now most recently, Binance Markets Limited (BML), the British division of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has been effectively banned in the U.K. Britain’s Finance Regulator, or the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has informed the Company that they will no longer be allowed to take part in “regulated activity” within the UK. While the FCA does not regulate cryptocurrencies themselves, it requires crypto exchanges to register with them and prove they are in compliance with anti-money laundering rules. Binance was set to launch its own cryptocurrency exchange in the U.K., but oddly enough withdrew their application to register with the FCA. A spokesperson for Binance stated, “We take a collaborative approach in working with regulators and we take our compliance obligations very seriously… We are actively keeping abreast of changing policies, rules and laws in this new space.”