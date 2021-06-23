Cancel
Waitsburg, WA

Support of two Waitsburg Candidates

By The Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunication is key for city council candidate Henze. You just couldn't make up Jillian Henze; she seems rare as an ostrich in winter wheat. Her well-earned attributes just keep building on each other and, when you hear them, building onto your enthusiasm and optimism for positive change. A three-generation local, a wife and mom, who was deeply engaged in the area's disaster recovery last year and civic issues daily. Her career has led her to a full-time position, remotely providing public affairs work helping small businesses that seems absolutely impossible for a Zoom ignorant geezer to understand. Think we have high stakes in what we must work through? Think communication skills make a difference to being heard and getting the job done? Vote for Jillian Henze for Waitsburg City Council Position 5 and feel our future get more coherent and brighter.

