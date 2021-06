While driving through a mountain landscape right out of our backyard, a friend from an East Coast city recently asked me, “How do people in the West feel about public land? Are they upset that the government owns it?” The question wasn’t something I had considered before, and I took a minute to respond: “Sure, it is managed by the government,” I started, “But really it is owned by all of us. And so, of course not, everyone agrees with how it is managed.”