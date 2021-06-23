Florida Driver Learns That You Shouldn’t Run From Cops Or A K9 Will Bite Your Family Jewels
Running from the police is an absolutely terrible idea and authorities in Marion County, Florida have just released footage of one main trying, and failing, to escape. On June 19, 2021, a Dodge Charger being driven by 33-year-old Gregory Lee Linder passed K9 Cpl. Sullivan along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. The officer had various encounters with Linder in the past and knew that his driver’s license was suspended.www.carscoops.com