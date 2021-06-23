VMS girls golfers finish state runner-up in 3A
The Vail Mountain School girls golf team finished second at the 3A state championship Tuesday at the Elmwood Golf Course in Pueblo. Two VMS athletes finished in the top 10 to earn individual medals. Logan Hale finished in sixth place and Ava Cavataio finished in ninth, capping off a successful season for both girls. Logan Nobrega finished 24th and Ava Crowley finished 30th to help the team secure the runner-up result. There were 13 schools and 84 competitors at the meet.www.vaildaily.com