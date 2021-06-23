Cancel
Presidential Election

Ivanka Trump, Kushner distance themselves from Trump claims on election: CNN

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner , have been distancing themselves from former President Trump 's claims about the 2020 election, 12 former Trump White House and administration officials, family friends, acquaintances and members of Trump's team told CNN.

The sources noted Ivanka Trump and Kushner were not around former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club as often as they were in the past.

"They weren't around for the usual spring and summer events at Mar-a-Lago," one clubgoer and family friend told the outlet.

Two acquaintances close to Ivanka Trump told CNN she is looking to have a less complicated life and spend more time with her children. She has reportedly been working to stay close with her father while not being involved in his false election claims.

Former President Trump has been claiming since he lost the election that President Biden won due to widespread voter fraud, despite presenting no evidence in the more than seven months since.

It has caused many companies to cut ties with the former president and his organization.

Sources told CNN that former President Trump has also been questioning Kushner’s, who was a senior adviser in the White House, role in his presidency.

However, those close to Kushner say he is used to backlash from the former president and knows “Trump acknowledges his successes.”

Former President Trump recently moved from his private club in Mar-a-Lago to Bedminister, N.J., for the summer.

