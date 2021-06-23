Review: ‘Troublemaker’ Clint Morgan bakes it all good

Translation by Ana Lima. Kultrum. Barcelona, ​​2021. 448 pages. € 29.50. A cheap harmonica is all Napoleon Srickland needed. No, it is not the start of a story inspired by magical realism. Or at least not entirely. It belongs to one of the editorial jewels of the season, the one signed by the historic musicologist Alan Lomax (Austin, 1915-Safety Harbor, 2002), a pioneer, during the first half of the 20th century, in the work of collecting and capturing the music that the black population farmed the length and breadth of the Mississippi Delta and from which the blues arose, a miraculous potion, linked with the African tradition and the tragic experience of slavery, with which he managed not only to rise to a life without value and without destiny, but also managed to transform music forever. .