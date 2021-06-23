Good News for Louisiana Home Buyers – Lumber Prices Plummet
If you are contemplating a construction project that involves the use of wood then there is good news for you. The price of lumber has dropped significantly from its record high price of just a few weeks ago. Okay, the price is still in the stratosphere when you compare how much pre-pandemic lumber costs, but at least you won't have to hire an armed guard to watch your lumber pile on your construction projects anymore.classicrock1051.com