Good News for Louisiana Home Buyers – Lumber Prices Plummet

By Bruce Mikells
 6 days ago
If you are contemplating a construction project that involves the use of wood then there is good news for you. The price of lumber has dropped significantly from its record high price of just a few weeks ago. Okay, the price is still in the stratosphere when you compare how much pre-pandemic lumber costs, but at least you won't have to hire an armed guard to watch your lumber pile on your construction projects anymore.

Real Estatenahbnow.com

New Home Prices Squeeze Buyers Out of the Low End

New data released by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, combined with recent NAHB survey data, show that home buyers in the bottom one-fourth of the market have been squeezed entirely out of the market for new construction due to a mismatch between actual prices of new homes and prices that buyers expect to pay.
Real Estatedayton247now.com

Housing market good for sellers, could cost buyers

The housing industry remains in a sellers' market with many getting substantially more than their asking price. This is partly since pricing on materials like lumber and PVC are up almost 35 percent in the last year and aren't expected to come down. Your new home or renovations are more...
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

The futures market expects a drop in pricing for lumber, demand in Montrose for homes remains robust

The futures market is showing promising signs for builders and those working on their own projects. Lumber futures for July ended at $1,009.90, a 41% drop from a record-figure of $1,711 in May, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. It’s a drastic drop after only a few months, signaling to experts and developers in the industry that those working on home projects on their own, and less stress on the supply chain with saw mills upping production, are potentially remedied after a year-long surge during the pandemic.
Real Estateschaumburgbusiness.com

Home Buyer Seminars for July

To maintain social distancing and do our best to protect everyone, our seminars are now offered online!. Our first-time buyer webinars are FREE without any obligation or sales pitches. Topics include mortgage pre-approvals, purchase negotiations, contracts, listing data, property taxes, homeowner associations and the roles of attorneys, home inspectors and more.
Real Estatethemreport.com

Homes Selling for 2.3% Above List Price

As a result of sales on the decline, the active supply of homes for sale has crept up 5% from the 2021 low in mid-March. However, with home prices still at record highs, homes continue to spend less time on the market, as fierce bidding wars continue to drive prices above their listing price.
Real Estatednyuz.com

Home sales are slowing as climbing prices and a shortage of houses limit buyers.

Sales of homes in the United States fell for the fourth consecutive month in May as a sharp rise in prices and a shortage of houses for sale led to a slowdown in the market. Existing home sales fell 0.9 percent in May from April, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday, with the median sales price climbing nearly 24 percent from a year earlier to a record $350,300.
BusinessMortgageNewsDaily.com

Lumber Prices are Plummeting, but Still Historically Expensive

Well, that turned on a dime. Lumber prices, which had risen more than exponentially during the pandemic and were a problem even before, have started dropping like a 2 x 12 of clear pine. Those prices, which peaked at $1,670 per thousand board feet on May 7, added, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), $35,872 to the price of an average new single-family home, and $12,966 to the market value of a multifamily unit. The closing price Monday on the futures market was $897.90.
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

High lumber prices weigh on home builder confidence

Home builder sentiment has fallen to its lowest level since August 2020 due to rising construction costs pushing new home prices up. That has left some buyers sidelined while making it more difficult for builders to secure loans. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index fell by...
Industryhuntingdondailynews.com

Lumber prices starting to drop

Lumber prices are finally starting to drop after several months of escalating costs for construction companies and do-it-yourselfers. After peaking at $1,600 per thousand board feet in early May, the costs are finally lowering. Prices had been on the rise due to high demand and struggling supply lines. 84 Lumber...
Businessthegreenvillestandard.com

Timber values stagnant as lumber prices soar

Towering pines line roadways in Alabama, a state where construction is booming, and lumber prices are soaring. Meanwhile, timberland owners whose raw materials are in demand suffer stagnant timber values. “We supply that wood, and the wood is there, but the price hasn’t gone up for us,” said Elliott Poole,...
IndustryFingerLakes1

Lumber prices are going down, but experts say not to rush projects

Here’s some good news for anyone looking to get those DIY projects completed this summer: Lumber prices are on the way down. It’s going to take some time to completely balance out- but experts say that the price drop has started. They surged during the pandemic because of demand and...
Real Estatejebsmith.net

Will the change in lumber prices affect the House Prices?

How will falling lumber prices affect future housing prices and the housing market? Will we see house prices decline now with lumber crashing? How does the cost of lumber actually effect the pricing of new construction and with prices pulling back, does that mean the costs of new homes will go down? In this video, we discuss about the recent rise in lumber as well as the recent pullback and what it means for the future of the 2021 housing market.
Real Estateretechnology.com

When Will U.S. Buyers See Relief From Skyrocketing Home Prices?

Home prices usually follow the laws of supply and demand: when demand is strong, supply diminishes, and prices rise, creating an incentive for owners to sell and builders to build. As the supply of homes for sale increases, those high prices moderate or decline. But, on a year-over-year basis, U.S. home prices have increased for an astounding 110 months straight; and since the pandemic began, they've risen at an extraordinary pace. Just this past April, the median home sales price in the U.S. was $341,600, nearly 20% higher than the year before. So when can buyers expect to see some much-needed home price relief?
Industryinvezz.com

Lumber prices: the decline was inevitable – Sherwood Lumber

Lumber prices have dropped by 51.91% since it hit its record high of $1,734 in mid-May. Sherwood Lumber’s COO has stated that the decline was inevitable as prices had hit an unsustainable level. Prices may remain high amid heightened demand and challenges along the supply chain. Lumber prices remain on...