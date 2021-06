CLEVELAND, Ohio — In Ohio, 3 equates to nearly 17 ... if you’re wealthy. Republicans have been touting a 3 percent “across the board” tax cut in the state budget, but it actually is much larger for the richest Ohioans, with residents who make more than $221,300 per year seeing their tax rate drop 16.8%. Meanwhile, residents who earn between $42,000 and $65,000 per year would save an average of $49 annually in taxes. In other news, more than half the money Ohio is getting from the latest federal coronavirus aid package this year will be used to repay a $1.5 billion federal loan to cover unemployment benefits claims filed during the pandemic. And the legislatures has given county commissioners the ability to restrict development of large-scale wind and solar farms.