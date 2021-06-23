Team USA's Final Men's Basketball Roster Should Easily Win Gold, LeBron or Not

With the Tokyo Olympics officially one month away, it appears USA Basketball’s men’s roster is complete — and it looks like a winner. Starting with an initial field of 57 players, USA Basketball had to whittle its player pool down to a 12-man roster for the Games in Tokyo this summer. With several players committing in recent days, including Jrue Holiday of the Bucks along with Milwaukee teammate Khris Middleton and Cleveland forward Kevin Love, that process appears to be complete.