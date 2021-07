I like junk. Not like in a reality-show, hoarder fashion, but more like a weird appreciation for items that have been cast off by their owners. On trips to the Billings landfill or the Laurel Container Site, I'm always scanning the piles of old bicycles, barbeques and other odds-ends. "I can't believe someone is throwing that away!", I think to myself, resisting the urge to break the law and take some random piece of junk home. Taking stuff from the dump is illegal (for reasons I don't completely understand) plus I'm confident my spouse doesn't want me bringing another persons refuse home.