“We like Wembley and we like to come to England,” Lothar Matthäus says with a smile. “Yes, it’s a motivation for our players. We like motivations.”. It is more than 20 years since the man who won a record 150 Germany caps and became the first outfield player to appear in five World Cup finals hung up his boots but his competitive edge clearly remains. Matthäus – who captained Franz Beckenbauer’s side to their penalty shootout victory against England in the semi-final at Italia 90 but missed the Euro 96 rematch at Wembley after falling out with Jürgen Klinsmann and the manager Berti Vogts – is typically confident about Germany’s chances on Tuesday should it go the distance again.