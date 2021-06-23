England's dreaming – and Gareth Southgate is uniquely placed to navigate this old rivalry
There is nothing quite like the prelude to an England duel with Germany for shining a pitiless light on the national psyche. Twenty-five years ago, almost to the day, the anticipation of this fixture at Euro '96 stirred plans in red-top newsrooms to drop leaflets from Spitfires over Berlin and to park a tank outside the German Embassy. To read the letters parodying Neville Chamberlain's declaration of war is, in the context of today's hair-trigger sensitivities, to pass through a portal to another age.