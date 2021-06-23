Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

England's dreaming – and Gareth Southgate is uniquely placed to navigate this old rivalry

By Oliver Brown
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is nothing quite like the prelude to an England duel with Germany for shining a pitiless light on the national psyche. Twenty-five years ago, almost to the day, the anticipation of this fixture at Euro ’96 stirred plans in red-top newsrooms to drop leaflets from Spitfires over Berlin and to park a tank outside the German Embassy. To read the letters parodying Neville Chamberlain’s declaration of war is, in the context of today’s hair-trigger sensitivities, to pass through a portal to another age.

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Keegan
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Geoff Hurst
Person
Terry Venables
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Turin#Uk#Spitfires#English#Anglo#Group F#European#Germans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
U.K.
Country
Portugal
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccerwashingtonnewsday.com

Gareth Southgate praises England’s effort against Croatia as much as the victory.

Gareth Southgate was thrilled to get off to a fast start as England moved closer to qualifying from their Euro 2020 group ahead of their match against Scotland on Friday. When World Cup semi-final heartbreakers Croatia visited scorching Wembley on Sunday, the Three Lions won a European Championship opener for the first time in their history.
Sportsfootball.london

Gareth Southgate sent Kieran Tierney warning ahead of England vs Scotland

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Ray Parlour has warned the Three Lions over the danger Kieran Tierney poses ahead of Friday night. England are preparing for their second game of Euro 2020 after defeating Croatia in their opener, and they go up against old foes Scotland at Wembley Stadium. Gareth...
Sportswopular.com

England V Scotland: Gareth Southgate's Team Aim For Knockout Stage

England and Scotland meet in a major tournament for the first time in 25 years at Wembley on Friday in a match with huge implications for both teams' Euro 2020 hopes. England v Scotland: Gareth Southgate's team aim for knockout stage. England and Scotland meet in a major tournament for...
SportsRoscommon Herald

Gareth Southgate calls for patience after England’s stalemate against Scotland

Gareth Southgate called on supporters to stick with the players after some England fans booed the team following the lacklustre goalless European Championship draw against old rivals Scotland. Having impressively beaten World Cup semi-final foes Croatia on Sunday, they knew they would progress to the knockout phase with a game...
Premier LeagueTelegraph

England Euro 2020 squad: our player-by-player verdict on Gareth Southgate's 26

Gareth Southgate took England to the World Cup semi-final in his first tournament as manager, emulating Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson in 1966 and 1990. He has prepared for his second tournament with warm-up matches against Austria and Romania – both of which ended in 1-0 victories – before finalising his 26-man England squad for Euro 2020 which, after a delay of 12 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, finally began on Friday night in Rome.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Ian Wright ‘embarrassed’ by Gareth Southgate’s substitutions in England’s Euro 2020 draw against Scotland

Gareth Southgate’s substitutions during England’s 0-0 draw with Scotland at Euro 2020 were “embarrassing”, according to former international Ian Wright. The England manager took off Phil Foden and Harry Kane as England pushed for a winner against their Group D opponents at Wembley, deciding to only make two changes to his team despite having five available to him. Winger Jadon Sancho and striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin were among the attacking options to remain on the bench as Steve Clarke’s Scotland side claimed a point. “What is he [Southgate] taking Foden off for?” Wright said after the game on ITV. ...
Sportsalloaadvertiser.com

Gareth Southgate wary of expecting too much from England’s young stars

Gareth Southgate insists he is being realistic about the expectations he can put on the young and inexperienced members of his England squad. There was a clamour for Jack Grealish to come off the bench in Friday’s goalless Group D draw with Scotland, with many feeling the Aston Villa captain should be a starter for the Three Lions.
Premier Leaguesamfordcrimson.com

Gareth Southgate explains why Jadon Sancho has not featured yet for England

Video LoadingVideo UnavailableClick to playTap to playThe video will auto-play soon8CancelPlay now. Want Euro 2020 news sent straight to your inbox? Sign up to our email updates. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign UpWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters....
SportsThe Independent

England manager Gareth Southgate is a ‘great coach’, Phil Foden insists

Phil Foden has told critics of Gareth Southgate that they are clueless as he hailed the England manager as a “great coach”. Southgate’s selection and tactics have been scrutinised in the opening two games of Euro 2020, especially following Friday’s disappointing goalless draw at home to Scotland. The Three Lions...
SportsThe Guardian

Southgate: Kane is England’s ‘most important player’ and will keep place

Gareth Southgate has moved to reassure Harry Kane that he is England’s leading man after two flat performances from the captain in the opening week of Euro 2020. Kane was virtually anonymous in the disappointing draw with Scotland on Friday and also failed to shine in the win against Croatia, finding himself substituted in both games even though they were in the balance. England’s attack has spluttered so far and there have even been calls in some quarters for Kane to be dropped, with questions hovering about his fitness.