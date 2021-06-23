England's dreaming – and Gareth Southgate is uniquely placed to navigate this old rivalry

Gareth Southgate’s substitutions during England’s 0-0 draw with Scotland at Euro 2020 were “embarrassing”, according to former international Ian Wright. The England manager took off Phil Foden and Harry Kane as England pushed for a winner against their Group D opponents at Wembley, deciding to only make two changes to his team despite having five available to him. Winger Jadon Sancho and striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin were among the attacking options to remain on the bench as Steve Clarke’s Scotland side claimed a point. “What is he [Southgate] taking Foden off for?” Wright said after the game on ITV. ...