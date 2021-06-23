Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Perv texts ‘devil worship language’ to manipulate teen into sex: Cops

By KC Wildmoon
Posted by 
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mUHK3_0adWWBYt00

A Utah man was charged last week with raping and sodomizing a 16-year-old girl after her mother alerted police to suspicious texts between her daughter and the suspect.

The mother told police that Scott Preston Ferree, 23, used “some type of devil worship language” to manipulate the teen into sex acts, KUTV reported.

When investigators interviewed the girl, she told them that Ferree had told her to listen to “Dev” and do what “Dev” said — and that included performing specific sex acts and sending him explicit photos. The teen said she was told that if she didn’t follow instructions, her family would be cursed and would pay a price.

An affidavit said she complied because she feared for the safety of her family.

Police said the texts from “Dev” began shortly after Ferree raped the girl at a church house. Investigators determined that the texts from “Dev” came from an internet-based phone number that Ferree set up in 2019.

Detectives called Ferree in for an interview in March and told him to bring in his cell phone. He brought in a phone, damaged beyond repair, and told them that the screen broke when he dropped it. He said it began to smoke, so he submerged it into water to keep it from catching fire, the affidavit says.

According to the report, he told investigators he knew the teen but denied having sexual contact with her.

Ferree was arrested on Thursday on two counts of rape, two counts of forcible sodomy, four counts of enticing a minor, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast:

[Featured image: Pixabay]

CrimeOnline

CrimeOnline

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
2K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CrimeOnline ushers in a new era of combatting crime and crime awareness. From the “Most Wanted” across the country to missing people and Amber Alerts, nationwide breaking crime news, sex offender registries, jail breaks, “caught-on-video,” tip lines and the newest, slickest consumer scams, CrimeOnline arms its audience with need-to-know information that not only allows them to protect themselves but also gather as a community – a crime-busting nation – to fight back. CrimeOnline was founded by renowned legal analyst Nancy Grace.

 https://www.crimeonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Grace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Acts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Relationshipsnetwerk24.com

Teen’s ‘assault’ not prosecuted

A Strand mother, who is outraged over alleged police brutality meted out against her teenage son in full view of the community, was informed the assault case opened against the officers nine months ago will not be prosecuted. Asked why the case will not proceed, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)...
Public Safetynordot.app

Lawyer: Wuerzburg knife attack suspect is possibly suicidal

The public defender for a man accused of launching a deadly knife attack in the southern Germany city of Wuerzburg thinks it is possible that his client could harm himself while in pretrial detention. "What I notice is that he is in obvious psychological distress," lawyer Hanjo Schrepfer told dpa...
Worldnewspotng.com

Hisbah arrests 40 Kano teenagers for immoral acts

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested 40 teenagers for their alleged involvement in immoral acts in the Kano metropolis. The Commander General of Hisbah, Dr Harun Ibn-Sina, disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement by Mr Lawal Ibrahim, Public Relations Officer of the board in Kano. Ibn-Sina said out...
Relationshipsmyhoustonmajic.com

A Grieving Father Was Handcuffed By Police Who Mistook His Daughter’s Ashes For Drugs

One year ago, Dartavius Barnes experienced one of the most earth-shattering experiences anyone can live through, when he was stopped by police in Springfield, in April 2020. The encounter forever etched in his memory, signaled the day where law enforcement officials confiscated the ashes of his daughter Ta’Naja, who died of neglect and starvation in 2019, mistaking it for illegal drugs.
Public Safetylawofficer.com

MS-13 gang members allegedly fire 30 rounds into home of NYPD cop

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Long Island, New York – An off-duty NYPD cop was grazed in the head by a bullet Monday when her home was riddled with more than 30 rounds. The New York Post reported that Officer Nathaly Gomez Iglesias lives in the home with her sister and mother and she was eating inside the home at 2:30 a.m. when the shooting occurred.
RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Dad repeatedly shoots man for ‘touching himself outside daughter’s room’

A man has been rushed to hospital after being caught allegedly performing an unspeakable act outside a young girl’s bedroom.A Texas couple found the stranger “inappropriately touching” himself outside their daughter’s window at around 10pm on Sunday night, local authorities confirmed.The husband and wife were alerted to the alleged peeping tom after their terrified child began screaming.The pair seized their guns (they’re both licensed handgun carriers) and attempted to detain him, according to the Harris County sheriff’s office.The father claims that they ordered the intruder to lie down on the ground and wait for police to arrive, ABC13 reported.However,...
WorldPosted by
Latin Times

Underage Sisters Found Strung Up From Tree Believed To Be Victims Of Rape, Heinous Killings

Two underage sisters aged, 14 and 16, were found dead hanging from a tree in a village in Kokrajhar district, Assam, India on Friday, June 11, local authorities confirmed. The bodies were reportedly found strung up inside a small forest in Abhayakuti village on Friday night. The remains were immediately cut down and sent to the Kokrajhar Civil Hospital for an autopsy, a senior police officer said.
RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Mother accused of forcing six-year-old daughter to have hundreds of unnecessary surgeries

A 31-year-old woman living in Washington has been charged with assault and domestic violence after it was revealed that she allegedly put her adopted six-year-old daughter through 473 “unnecessary” surgeries. Sophie Hartman, a white woman, adopted two Black daughters in May 2019 from Zambia. On 17 March this year, the two children were taken away from her. Doctors at a hospital where Ms Hartman had taken one daughter, alerted authorities of the suspicious medical history of the child. Court documents reviewed by Business Insider say that Ms Hartman admitted her six-year-old daughter to the Seattle Children’s Hospital in February for...
Public Safetyyorkmix.com

Police officer admits raping and killing Sarah Everard

A police officer has accepted responsibility for killing York woman Sarah Everard, a court heard this morning (Tuesday). Pc Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared at the Old Bailey, when he pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard. The court heard Couzens accepted responsibility for the killing of Ms...
Religionworldtruthvideos.org

they worshiped the Dragon 2

1 And I stood upon the sand of the sea, and saw a beast rise up out of the sea, having seven heads and ten horns, and upon his horns ten crowns, and upon his heads the name of blasphemy. 2 And the beast which I saw was like unto...