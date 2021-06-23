Cancel
Woman charged with killing former Florida state senator’s son is jilted ex of his girlfriend: Reports

By KC Wildmoon
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 6 days ago
The woman suspected of killing a former Florida state senator’s son is the jilted ex-girlfriend of the woman Jason Campbell was with he was killed.

Federal marshals arrested Lakoria Shamece Washington, 24, on Monday in Port Orange. She’s been charged with first degree murder in the death of Campbell, 23, the Miami Herald reported.

Campbell was found dead in the parking lot of a Miami apartment complex at about 8:30 a.m. on June 1. Investigators followed a trail of blood back to an apartment, where they found a woman who told them she was Washington’s ex-girlfriend and that Washington had forced her way into the apartment with a gun.

The unnamed woman told investigators she ran out of the apartment and hid in a laundry room when her ex showed up, according to the arrest warrant.

“She then heard a gunshot,” Miami-Dade Detective Raquel Mascarena wrote in the warrant. “She did not witness the shooting or anyone leaving the scene.”

Police said a surveillance camera captured a woman entering the complex before the shooting. That woman was identified as Washington.

Campbell’s mother, Daphne Campbell, was a three-term member of the Florida House from 2010 until 2016, when she was elected to the state senate. She lost her reelection bid in 2018.

