Sherman County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sherman, Wallace by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 18:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. This thunderstorm will produce damaging winds resulting in areas of near zero visibility in blowing dirt. Use extreme caution if you must travel and be alert for rapidly changing visibility. Target Area: Sherman; Wallace A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL WALLACE AND CENTRAL SHERMAN COUNTIES At 539 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest of Goodland, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Goodland and Ruleton. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 5 and 21. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
State
Kansas State
City
Goodland, KS
County
Sherman County, KS
County
Wallace County, KS
City
Wallace, KS
