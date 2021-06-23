Maintenance Person Needed Indian Mountain Metro District is looking for a maintenance person to check and maintain our facilities. This position is technically part-time however the maintenance person needs to be available on an as needed basis. The job typically will be less than 20 hours per week but can fluctuate depending on assignments or projects. Scheduling is flexible unless an emergency occurs. Expectations are to check status on all facilities twice per week and do maintenance projects as needed through out the year. There is a lot of seasonal set-ups and break down for the activity portions of our facilities. This person would be required to report to the office personnel once per week to keep apprised of needed projects or issues. “Handyman” skills and knowledge is expected, also physically able to lift 50lbs and clear the snow at the facilities. This person must have a reliable vehicle and be responsive by phone, text, and email. This person would be an independent contractor to the district and will be responsible for their own taxes and insurance. Starting wage is $20.00 per hour. If interested, please submit a resume and letter of interest to Samantha Bertin, indianmtn@hotmail.com by July 6, 2021.