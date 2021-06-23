Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Maintenance Person Needed Indian Mountain Metro District is looking for

Park County Republican & Fairplay Flume
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaintenance Person Needed Indian Mountain Metro District is looking for a maintenance person to check and maintain our facilities. This position is technically part-time however the maintenance person needs to be available on an as needed basis. The job typically will be less than 20 hours per week but can fluctuate depending on assignments or projects. Scheduling is flexible unless an emergency occurs. Expectations are to check status on all facilities twice per week and do maintenance projects as needed through out the year. There is a lot of seasonal set-ups and break down for the activity portions of our facilities. This person would be required to report to the office personnel once per week to keep apprised of needed projects or issues. “Handyman” skills and knowledge is expected, also physically able to lift 50lbs and clear the snow at the facilities. This person must have a reliable vehicle and be responsive by phone, text, and email. This person would be an independent contractor to the district and will be responsible for their own taxes and insurance. Starting wage is $20.00 per hour. If interested, please submit a resume and letter of interest to Samantha Bertin, indianmtn@hotmail.com by July 6, 2021.

www.theflume.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
News Break
Jobs
Related
San Benito County, CAbenitolink.com

Job Announcement: San Benito County Water District – Water Distribution/Maintenance or Maintenance Trainee

Career opportunity for a self-motivated individual who can perform a variety of duties at various levels (depending on the classification involved) in the construction, maintenance, repair and related services for the District’s water supply, transport, storage, treatment and distribution systems. This position will include emergency response and On-Call responsibilities. We have a competitive salary/benefit package and provide on-going extensive training.
Monarch, COMountain Mail

Monarch Mountain is looking to fill a position for Summer

Monarch Mountain is looking to fill a position for Summer Trail Maintenance. This is a labor intensive, full- or part-time, summer only position (through October that works on the mountain, around the base area and parking lots executing approved, summer projects such as tree thinning, moving rocks, digging trenches and various outdoor construction projects. This position reports to the Patrol Director and assists to execute all projects as assigned. A valid CO drivers license and USFS Sawyer certification are preferred, though not required. Safety awareness and practice is required. Send inquiries to: hr@skimonarch.com Monarch is an EOE.
Alger, OHwktn.com

USV Ambulance District Alger Looking to Hire EMT

The Upper Scioto Valley Ambulance District Alger is looking to hire a certified Basic EMT or above for an open Full-Time position. The hours are Monday-Friday 7:00AM-3:30PM with excellent pay. If interested, send a letter of intent and resume to:. Upper Scioto Valley Ambulance District Alger at PO Box 261...
PoliticsArgus Observer Online

District adopts 2021-22 maintenance and operations budget

FRUITLAND — Even as schools look ahead to the hope of a relatively normal 2021-22 school year, some financial housekeeping remains from a whirlwind 2020-21 school year. That, at least, is what the Fruitland School District Board of Trustees found during its regular meeting on Monday. As the board prepared...
Technologyadvantagenews.com

Global GIS software provider recognizes Metro East Park and Recreation District

Esri, the global market leader and leading international supplier of geographic information software with over 350,000 organizations served, often elevates the unique and meaningful applications of its mapping and spatial analytics software, ArcGIS, by its users to observe, learn about, and engage the world around them. The latest organization to receive recognition from Esri is one of the St. Louis area's own — the Metro East Park and Recreation District (MEPRD) in Illinois — for the District's use of ArcGIS as a platform to further its mission and deliver data-rich maps and applications for those residing, working, recreating, or staying in the Metro-East.
Saguache, COMountain Mail

Mountain Valley School District is accepting applications for the following

Mountain Valley School District is accepting applications for the following positions for the 2021-2022 school year: Math Teacher (9-12); English Language Arts Teacher (9-12); School Counselor (K-12); Music Teacher (K-12); Educational Stability Interventionist Successful applicants will: Hold or be able to obtain a valid teaching license from the Colorado Department of Education with an appropriate endorsement. Prioritize relationships with all stakeholders while creating engaging learning experiences. Demonstrate strong classroom instruction and management skills. Possess strong interpersonal skills and a growth mindset. Applications and salary schedules are available for download on the district website at: http://mountainvalleyschool.org. Please include a resume, cover letter, transcripts, and 3 current letters of recommendation. Completed applications can be submitted to: Attn: Travis Garoutte Mountain Valley School District PO BOX 127 Saguache, CO 81149 or emailed to: garouttet@valley.k12.co.us For more information, please call 719-655-0268. Mountain Valley School is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
JobsPark County Republican & Fairplay Flume

HRRMC’s Surgical Services Department has a full time opening as

HRRMC’s Surgical Services Department has a full time opening as a Central Processing Tech. We will train the right candidate, 1 year medical or hospital experience is preferred. This position is eligible for our full benefits package including : medical, dental and vision insurance, employer matching retirement plans, paid time off accruals, employee gym, flex spending account and more. Salary range is $14.28 to $17.90/ hour. Apply on line at www.hrrmc.com.
Politicshighlandsranch.org

Metro District staff addresses areas of stressed, brown grass

Record high temperatures during our mid-June heat wave stressed grass throughout the Metro District parks and parkways system. Staff expects these areas to improve within a couple of weeks. Some of the most noticeable areas of distress were exacerbated by untimely irrigation failures and heavy use. In addition to various...
Houghton, MIWLUC

Portage Lake District Library looking for community input

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Portage Lake District Library in Houghton is looking for public input for future renovations. The library is in the early stages of planning a phased renovation. Staff there have created a survey for the public to weigh in on what they’d like to see as...
Mesquite, TXHouston Chronicle

Metro Mazda of Mesquite offers a complimentary Gold Maintenance Plan for all cars

MESQUITE, Texas (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. Metro Mazda of Mesquite is offering a complimentary ‘Gold Maintenance Plan’ for both new and certified pre-owned cars. A maintenance plan that was previously offered for only selected cars is now being offered for both new and certified pre-owned cars which are going to prove beneficial for all its upcoming customers. The Gold Maintenance Plan has a lifespan of one year and includes a variety of services such as:
Carsfloridasportsman.com

Looking For Minn Kota terrors maintenance service

Guys: I just had a problem with my Minn Kota Terrors 24V and it only worked for a few seconds.There was no external impact, it seemed to be an electrical system that was out of whack or set up incorrectly.Who can recommend the maintenance service to me?Thank you very much!
Panama City, FLWJHG-TV

Bay District Schools looks to expand classroom space

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday, Bay District Schools held a workshop discussing future projects as they continue to rebuild after Hurricane Michael. Executive Director of Facilities Lee Walters said more people are coming to Bay County, schools are filling up, and classrooms need to expand to fit the need.
TrafficLas Vegas Herald

Road Maintenance Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | Caltrans, VDOT, NCDOT, PennDOT

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Road Maintenance Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Road Maintenance market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Road Maintenance Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
CarsPopular Mechanics

The Best Car Tools You Need to Keep Up With Vehicle Maintenance

Whether you're fixing an old car or you have a brand new model, with the right car tools, you can skip the auto shop and start doing your own car maintenance. You'll save time and money with your own car tools, and if something breaks, you'll have the confidence and know-how to fix it. But you can't just drag your basic around-the-house toolbox out to the garage; an auto mechanic's car tools differ from, say, a woodworker's.
enr.com

Snapshot: Installing Electric In Energy-Efficient Office

Shooting what could become the world’s largest energy efficient office building certified by Passive House International for developer Millennium, Jones says his goal was to highlight “modern techniques” that project contractor Suffolk is deploying on the 1.5-million-sq-ft Winthrop Center in Boston. One such technique captured with this picture, he says, involves erecting the building above ground while simultaneously excavating below ground. “Well underground I found this IBEW electrician, but I needed to show what he does and the complexity of the environment at the same time,” Jones says. “I shot him in very low light conditions through the materials he was installing.” At 691-ft tall, Winthrop Center will become Boston’s fourth-tallest building when completed in 2022. The 52-story building was designed by Handel Architects. “Being on the site so regularly allows me to follow the entire development in depth,” he says. “It is the assignment of a lifetime.”
Congress & Courtsdefenders.org

Groups urge inclusion of Legacy Roads and Trails Program in Infrastructure Package

“The Legacy Roads and Trails program has been a success story for threatened and endangered species and recreationists across the country,” said Robert Dewey, vice president for government relations, Defenders of Wildlife. “The program restores fish habitat, improves access to national forests and creates high-paying jobs in the process. This is an infrastructure investment that’s a win-win for wildlife and people.”