Billy Joel Classic Featured in Will Ferrell’s New Movie

By Dave Jensen
Retro 102.5
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's not very often that a Billy Joel song gets used in a movie, so you know that the music legend has signed off on it. Billy Joel fans who are also Wil Farrell and Paul Rudd fans will be excited to hear Billy Joel's 'My Life' featured in the trailer for the upcoming Apple+ movie 'The Shrink Next Door.'

Retro 102.5

Retro 102.5

Windsor, CO
Retro 102.5 plays the best music from the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

