Farmington Hills, MI

Farmington Hills FREE Summer Drop in Programs

Farmington Hills FREE Summer Drop in Programs – Heritage Park Farmington Hills free summer fun for kids of all ages at the Heritage Park Nature Center all summer long. On Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays throughout the summer of 2021, kids of all ages are invited to participate in walk-in programs designed with a theme in mind. All programs are presented free of charge, designed for all ages, last about 45 to 60 minutes, and are offered on a drop-in only basis. Participation is limited to the first 25 visitors. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Hosted by the Farrmington Hills Special Services Department.

