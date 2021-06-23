Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Falling From The Sky

By Nick Carroll
Surfline
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was one of those days. One where wipeouts probably beat tube rides. Actually, not even “probably”. But if you’ve gotta have an International Surfing Day, it might as well be triple overhead with a 30 knot side-wind, two days out from the official start of winter. Right? Here’s Tim Bonython’s take on the hilarity of last Saturday in the Sydney region, about 12,000 kilometres from the Surf Ranch CT — and doesn’t it look like it.

www.surfline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Premium Forecast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Surfing
Place
Sydney
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
EnvironmentSurfline

Incoming: Long-Range South Pulses All Week For NSW

That Southern Ocean swell blob near NZ is sending us messages on Thursday. Image: Lotus/Surfline. Southern Ocean low sends a dead south pulse from Tuesday. Powerful winds near S NZ to push a follow-up on Thursday. Fun tradewind swell for Qld from Wednesday. Premium Forecasts: Sydney | NSW South Coast...
Swimming & SurfingSurfline

Good-Epic: Keramas, Bali, June 24th

We’re mostly focused on wave quality here at Surfline. That’s kind of our whole purpose. But we’re also well aware that the act of surfing encompasses way more than just riding the actual wave — there’s a quality of experience that comes from the nuances of light, the texture of the water, the smell of the ocean, whether you put the correct wax on your board, how that last turn felt, what you’re gonna have for breakfast, etc. (BTW: breakfast is way easier to forecast.) And when we saw this empty, dreamy photo from Keramas from last week from Bali-based photog Federico Vanno, all of the regularfoots and at least half the goofyfoots stopped in their tracks and just stared. (Oh, and we did cover this same swell as it hit the Mentawais here. PS: According to the most recent reports, Bali plans to reopen for tourists in late July. So there’s that.)
Sportsmagicseaweed.com

GALLERY: 'Out Here It's Raw, Remote and Heavy -- The True Spirit of Adventure'

For those looking to add some adventure to their surf, there are a lot worse places than South Africa. The country’s coastline faces directly into the Roaring 40s, which produce some of the wildest storms and swells anywhere on the planet. But the adventure on land is just as exciting as what’s in the water, a fact that Frank Solomon and Sacha Specker know as well as anyone.
Environmentijpr.org

Lava Fire Evacuee Recalls Embers Falling From The Sky In Lake Shastina

The wildfire had been burning for three days when Amy Kolb Tucker got an evacuation warning on Monday at her suburban home in Lake Shastina. Soon after however, large wind-driven embers started coming down in her neighborhood. “That’s when we got really concerned, because it wasn’t just ash falling from...
Musicedmidentity.com

Drift Away with a Dreamy Mix from Sky Society

Sky Society joins the This Is Home series and crafts an enchanting mix that will perk up your ears and ease you into the week!. Sky Society is a project that was brought to life in 2013 by mastermind Juany Santos, who set grand intentions from the beginning. Founded on the values of creating higher ways of thinking, living, and connecting via music, arts, and humanity he’s gone on to build a loyal community and brand that honors the power of music while consistently growing and transforming the project since inception.
Entertainmenttetongravity.com

​WATCH NOW: STOKE THE FIRE TEASER

TGR’s 26th annual film release STOKE THE FIRE explores our athletes’ evolution within skiing and the pure joy that manifests from that process. The stoke means different things to different people based on where they are in their evolution. For some it is about committing to a new world, a lifestyle, and the friendships that blossom from that commitment. The choice to enter this world is a spark, and with every new experience the fire grows. With more knowledge comes more exploration, both physically and geographically, that helps to understand what those raw experiences connected with nature do for the soul. With more experience an examination of our shared history becomes important, and ultimately some of us might want to test our limits at the upper echelon of what is possible by drawing upon the sum of our knowledge and experiences. While the answers we find are different for everyone the pursuit of this evolution is something sacred, the pursuit is what stokes the fire. Thanks to our partners at Atomic, Black Diamond, GSS, Helly Hansen, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, K2, Kastle, Mica Heli, 1%, onX, Protect Our Winters, Red Bull, Scott, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, The Ski Journal, Third Edge Heli, Tincup, The North Face, Volkl, and Yeti. The worldwide tour for Stoke the Fire launches in September - if you are interested in licensing the film to bring it to your town, fill out our licensing request form here!
Terry Foxgananoquereporter.com

Cloudy skies don't stop two Cornwall outdoor pools from opening

It might not have been the best of starts weatherwise, but two of Cornwall’s outdoor pools — St. Francis and Mattice — officially opened on Monday. The city’s three other outdoor pools — Terry Fox, St. Joseph, and Reg Campbell — are set to open on June 25. Monday’s thunderstorms...
Lifestylelandscapephotographymagazine.com

Sunset over Gerlache Strait, Gerlache Strait, Antarctica By Fiona Ruck

The setting sun highlights the icicles on the railings, as we sail through the Gerlache Straight in Antarctica. This Strait is named after the Belgian explorer Lt Adrien de Gerlache, who led an expedition to the area in 1898. We had boarded our ship in Puerto Madryn, Argentina 18 days earlier. During this time we had stopped and explored many places including the Falkland Islands with its colourful houses, interesting history and museum.
Recipesbackpacker.com

The Best Backcountry Fly Fishing Gear for Catching Your Dinner

This review was originally published in Backpacker’s May/June 2021 issue. Outside+ members get access to our print edition, as well as the full text of all of our published reviews, plus classic Backpacker stories, recipes, training plans, and more. Become an Outside+ member today!. When you make a purchase through...
Sportssnow-forecast.com

Snow Report for Whara Kea Chalet

Our Snow Report for Whara Kea Chalet brings daily updates on the snow conditions, snow depths, piste and offpiste conditions and the number of open ski lifts. The latest Whara Kea Chalet snow report shown below was updated on 29 Jun 2021. Snow Reports are provided regularly throughout the ski season courtesy of our own network of ski resort managers, the Skiclub of Great Britain and Skiresort Service International GmbH. In addition to the current report on ski conditions, we also provide webcams (including a 4 week cam archive), current live observations from nearby weather stations and also historical snow data for Whara Kea Chalet.
LifestyleBikerumor

Thomson Bike Tours goes Beyond Tarmac w/ new gravel bike trips

The new Thomson gravel bike tours promise all the hospitality, gorgeous scenery, and top-notch destinations and food as their road bike tours, just not on a paved road. With four European routes to choose from, and more coming, you now have some pretty rad ways to see a new country on the roads less traveled.
Sportssnow-forecast.com

Snow Report for Coronet Peak

Our Snow Report for Coronet Peak brings daily updates on the snow conditions, snow depths, piste and offpiste conditions and the number of open ski lifts. The latest Coronet Peak snow report shown below was updated on 29 Jun 2021. Snow Reports are provided regularly throughout the ski season courtesy of our own network of ski resort managers, the Skiclub of Great Britain and Skiresort Service International GmbH. In addition to the current report on ski conditions, we also provide webcams (including a 4 week cam archive), current live observations from nearby weather stations and also historical snow data for Coronet Peak.
BicyclesPinkbike.com

North Shore Billet Announces New Canadian Made Flat Pedal, The Daemon

Introducing North Shore Billet's first flat pedal, the Daemon. Developed and manufactured in-house by our team in Whistler, B.C., the Daemon pedal has been a work in progress for the past two years. During that time it's been ride tested throughout the Sea to Sky corridor in both winter and summer, subjecting it to everything from big epics in the Chilcotins to all-day laps in the Whistler Bike Park.
Sportssnow-forecast.com

Snow Report for Temple Basin

Our Snow Report for Temple Basin brings daily updates on the snow conditions, snow depths, piste and offpiste conditions and the number of open ski lifts. The latest Temple Basin snow report shown below was updated on 30 Jun 2021. Snow Reports are provided regularly throughout the ski season courtesy of our own network of ski resort managers, the Skiclub of Great Britain and Skiresort Service International GmbH. In addition to the current report on ski conditions, we also provide webcams (including a 4 week cam archive), current live observations from nearby weather stations and also historical snow data for Temple Basin.
Sportssnow-forecast.com

Snow Report for Invincible Snowfields

Our Snow Report for Invincible Snowfields brings daily updates on the snow conditions, snow depths, piste and offpiste conditions and the number of open ski lifts. The latest Invincible Snowfields snow report shown below was updated on 30 Jun 2021. Snow Reports are provided regularly throughout the ski season courtesy of our own network of ski resort managers, the Skiclub of Great Britain and Skiresort Service International GmbH. In addition to the current report on ski conditions, we also provide webcams (including a 4 week cam archive), current live observations from nearby weather stations and also historical snow data for Invincible Snowfields.
Environmentkjzz.com

'It happened extremely fast': Campers ride out Zion flash flooding

(KUTV) — A family of experienced campers got a front row seat to Tuesday’s flash flooding in Zion National Park. The Thomas family, from Washington, hiked the Narrows earlier in the day and returned to their campsite in the early afternoon when the rain started to fall. “It happened extremely...
U.K.snow-forecast.com

Snow Report for Whakapapa

Our Snow Report for Whakapapa brings daily updates on the snow conditions, snow depths, piste and offpiste conditions and the number of open ski lifts. The latest Whakapapa snow report shown below was updated on 30 Jun 2021. Snow Reports are provided regularly throughout the ski season courtesy of our own network of ski resort managers, the Skiclub of Great Britain and Skiresort Service International GmbH. In addition to the current report on ski conditions, we also provide webcams (including a 4 week cam archive), current live observations from nearby weather stations and also historical snow data for Whakapapa.
Sportssnow-forecast.com

Snow Report for Gassan Glacier

Our Snow Report for Gassan Glacier brings daily updates on the snow conditions, snow depths, piste and offpiste conditions and the number of open ski lifts. The latest Gassan Glacier snow report shown below was updated on 30 Jun 2021. Snow Reports are provided regularly throughout the ski season courtesy of our own network of ski resort managers, the Skiclub of Great Britain and Skiresort Service International GmbH. In addition to the current report on ski conditions, we also provide webcams (including a 4 week cam archive), current live observations from nearby weather stations and also historical snow data for Gassan Glacier.