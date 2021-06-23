ZUBI’S Certified By the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

According to Zacks, “Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the development of and investment in properties for sale and rent, hotel operation, telecommunications, transportation, infrastructure and logistics. Its segments include Property sales, Property rental, Hotel operation, Telecommunications, Transport infrastructure and logistics, and other businesses. The Property sales and Property rental segments operate in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Singapore. Its Property development for sale business includes land acquisition, project planning, sales and marketing, and property management. It builds leases and manages a range of commercial projects in both core and decentralized areas that provide office and retail space to tenants. It has a portfolio of hotels, serviced suites and residences. Its other businesses include property management, construction, mortgage and other loan financing, data center facilities and department store. “