Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

ZUBI’S Certified By the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

By Staff Report
elpasoheraldpost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZUBI’S, a food company founded by a native El Pasoan, announced Wednesday their national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Council – Southwest (WBENC). WBENC officials say their standard of certification, as implemented by the Women’s Business Council – Southwest, is a meticulous process including an...

elpasoheraldpost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zubi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whole Foods#Zubi S#Zubi Farms#Wbenc Certification
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Economy
News Break
Costco
Related
EconomyPosted by
St. Louis Business Journal

Meet the 2021 class of the Business Journal's Most Influential Business Women

With the help of previous winners, the St. Louis Business Journal has reviewed nearly 150 nominations and selected the 2021 class of Most Influential Business Women. The Most Influential Business Women Awards program, established in 1999, annually recognizes the accomplishments of the region's women business leaders. And these 25 women have made an impact not only in the industries in which they work, but at local nonprofits and in the communities they represent.
Buffalo, NYwnypapers.com

Women's Business Center to host free in-person & remote 'actionable insights' post-COVID business recovery seminar

Women-owned businesses have been especially hard hit by the pandemic crisis. While many are opening back up now, some are wondering what they can do to build back a strong business in today’s environment. A seminar hosted by the Women’s Business Center (WBC) at Canisius College through the “ReConnect. ReStart. ReGrow.” COVID-19 recovery program is bringing together a COVID-19 recovery task force (a panel of industry experts), women business owners and entrepreneurs for a morning of networking and business advice. The content will be geared toward those who are trying to figure out what should be done differently postpandemic to sustain and build a strong, growing business.
Economyconceptcarz.com

Stellantis and National Business League Partner to Build Nation's First Black Supplier Development Program

•Program will develop Black suppliers for future contracting and procurement opportunities and success in a post-pandemic economy. •New online virtual procurement and contracting marketplace will build a bridge between the public and private sectors to create substantive business opportunities for Black suppliers. •Portal will enable the program to qualify, train...
Economyknau.org

Navajo Nation Council Votes To Reopen Businesses, Schools

The Navajo Nation Council has voted unanimously to reopen Navajo-owned businesses and to resume in-person instruction for schools on the Nation. Last Friday’s vote repeals COVID-19 related legislations implemented at the beginning of the pandemic. In a statement today, the Navajo Nation Council says the legislation will grant Chapters authority to discuss non-COVID related matters, including budgets, authorizations and approvals. An original version of the measure was vetoed earlier by Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez because of certain language used in the draft, which the new legislation rescinds. Despite the unanimous vote, several council members expressed concerns over the health and safety of the Chapters they represent. Under the legislation, Chapters still have the option to conduct meetings virtually, in-person, or with a hybrid version.
Economyuafs.edu

Chancellor Terisa Riley Honored in NWA Business Journal's Top Women in Business

UAFS Chancellor Terisa Riley has been named one of 2021's best women business leaders by the North West Arkansas Business Journal. From leading the institution through a global pandemic to ushering in a new era of shared governance, community-building, and respect, Dr. Riley has truly shown her excellence as a leader, and the faculty, staff, and students of UAFS are incredibly proud to congratulate her.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Rebel Nell's Social Enterprise Model Creates Equitable Opportunities For Women With Barriers And Creates Unique One Of No Other Kind Products

DETROIT, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebel Nell, a Detroit-based social enterprise company, began in 2013 with one mission: to employ women facing barriers to employment in Detroit, provide equitable opportunity and wraparound support to help them transition to a life of independence. The company's founder, Amy Peterson, was living near a homeless shelter at the time and found inspiration in the fallen graffiti found strewn nearby: its swirls of stunning color weren't properly appreciated or showcased.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

ACDI Adds New Sales Leadership in Canada

BENTON, Ark. (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. Access Control Devices, Inc. (ACDI), a leading Channel Intelligence Partner and PaperCut Authorized Solutions Center, is pleased to announce that Jeff McWilliams will take over leadership of the Canadian Sales Team. Mr. McWilliams served as the Director of Sales for ACDI beginning April 2018...
Small Businessecommercebytes.com

Poshmark Gives Grant Money to 142 Sellers

Poshmark awarded 12 sellers $5,000 grants and 130 sellers $500 grants, part of its commitment to give away $500,000 in grant money this year to help sellers grow their business on the social marketplace. The company explained that the Poshmark “Heart & Hustle Community Fund” was created to give sellers...
Retailnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Unified Communication as-a-service in Retail Market 2020 by Geography, Trends and Segmentations

The Global Unified Communication as a service in Retail market is valued at USD XX.XX billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD XX.XX billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of 18.65% during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022. At present, the retail industry has become much too competitive. With retail stores dispersed across different locations, communication between them remains a key challenge. With globalization and educated customers, this task has become even more difficult. Store associates have to become experts in every product they sell as customers have become more conscious about the degree of service they are being provided. UCaaS provides store managers, associates and corporate offices with the tools they need to interact more effectively, enabling them to deliver superior customer service.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Digital Marketing in Pharmaceutical Market Report Covers Future Trends With Research 2021-2027 - Fireclick, Sitecore Inc., Intershop, Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corp., LongJump CRM

Nowadays, companies invest considerable sums in advertising new pharmaceutical products, thereby generating profits for the pharmaceutical industry. Digitization has had a decisive effect on the marketing strategies of the various players in the pharmaceutical industry market. The strong competition in the pharmaceutical industry has caused healthcare to invest in digital and physical marketing companies, which has resulted in the market size market value of big data pharmaceutical advertising.
MarketsWKRB News

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the development of and investment in properties for sale and rent, hotel operation, telecommunications, transportation, infrastructure and logistics. Its segments include Property sales, Property rental, Hotel operation, Telecommunications, Transport infrastructure and logistics, and other businesses. The Property sales and Property rental segments operate in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Singapore. Its Property development for sale business includes land acquisition, project planning, sales and marketing, and property management. It builds leases and manages a range of commercial projects in both core and decentralized areas that provide office and retail space to tenants. It has a portfolio of hotels, serviced suites and residences. Its other businesses include property management, construction, mortgage and other loan financing, data center facilities and department store. “