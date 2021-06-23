ZUBI’S Certified By the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

The Global Unified Communication as a service in Retail market is valued at USD XX.XX billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD XX.XX billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of 18.65% during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022. At present, the retail industry has become much too competitive. With retail stores dispersed across different locations, communication between them remains a key challenge. With globalization and educated customers, this task has become even more difficult. Store associates have to become experts in every product they sell as customers have become more conscious about the degree of service they are being provided. UCaaS provides store managers, associates and corporate offices with the tools they need to interact more effectively, enabling them to deliver superior customer service.