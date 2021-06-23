Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Fire danger on Flathead Indian Reservation close to becoming high

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
KHQ Right Now
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRONAN, Mont. - Fire danger on the Flathead Indian Reservation is moderate, but is very close to becoming high according to the CSKT Division of Fire. “Weather forecasters are predicting hot and dry conditions by the end of the week with temperatures ranging into the 90s throughout the region,” CSKT Division of Fire said in an update. “Due to increasing fire danger and changing conditions over this fire season, the public should be extra careful with campfires and fireworks.”

www.khq.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasters#Extreme Weather#Ronan#The Cskt Division Of Fire#Cs Kt Division Of Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Bitterroot Fire Danger Climbs to ‘High’ Level

Over two weeks earlier than last year, the Bitterroot National Forest has raised the fire danger level to High on the national forest land. Tod McKay said that at this level, fires will start from most causes and unattended brush and campfires will most likely spread. Last year, July 15th was the first day of High Fire Danger.
EnvironmentPosted by
Alt 101.5

Bitterroot Fire Danger Climbs to ‘High’ Level

Over two weeks earlier than last year, the Bitterroot National Forest has raised the fire danger level to High on the national forest land. Tod McKay said that at this level, fires will start from most causes and unattended brush and campfires will most likely spread. Last year, July 15th was the first day of High Fire Danger.
EnvironmentPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Bitterroot Fire Danger Climbs to ‘High’ Level

Over two weeks earlier than last year, the Bitterroot National Forest has raised the fire danger level to High on the national forest land. Tod McKay said that at this level, fires will start from most causes and unattended brush and campfires will most likely spread. Last year, July 15th was the first day of High Fire Danger.
Missoula County, MTseeleylake.com

Fire danger increases to High, outdoor burning closed

MISSOULA - Due to increasing temperatures and drying vegetation, wildland fire officials with the Missoula County Fire Protection Association (MCFPA) have raised the fire danger within Missoula County to HIGH and closed outdoor burning by permit effective Tuesday, June 29. High fire danger means that dry grasses and needles ignite...
Lane County, ORkezi.com

Eastern Lane County and Sweet Home enter high fire danger

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Eastern Lane County and Sweet Home will enter the high fire danger category on Wednesday. This means residents who mow dead grass or cut firewood with a chainsaw need to do so before 10 a.m. Cutting, grinding, welding, off-road vehicles and other spark-emitting internal combustion engines...
Ravalli County, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Bitterroot Fire Danger Climbs to ‘High’ Level

Over two weeks earlier than last year, the Bitterroot National Forest has raised the fire danger level to High on the national forest land. Tod McKay said that at this level, fires will start from most causes and unattended brush and campfires will most likely spread. Last year, July 15th was the first day of High Fire Danger.