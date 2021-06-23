Fire danger on Flathead Indian Reservation close to becoming high

RONAN, Mont. - Fire danger on the Flathead Indian Reservation is moderate, but is very close to becoming high according to the CSKT Division of Fire. “Weather forecasters are predicting hot and dry conditions by the end of the week with temperatures ranging into the 90s throughout the region,” CSKT Division of Fire said in an update. “Due to increasing fire danger and changing conditions over this fire season, the public should be extra careful with campfires and fireworks.”