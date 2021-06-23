David Harbour Has Ideas For New Red Guardian Stories After Black Widow

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow has been a fixture within the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade now. With this, fans have come to know a lot about the character, from her personality to her fighting style. There’s one go-to move in particular that fans are sure to recognize, which sees the Avenger take down an opponent with her legs. As you can imagine, Johansson is well aware of how often the takedown is used, and she even has a funny name for it.