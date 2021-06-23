Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, AR

News Flash

fayetteville-ar.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJukeboxx Party Band to Kick-off the Gulley Park Summer Concert Series. FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.— Fayetteville Parks and Recreation, along with Collier & Associates Realty, are excited to announce the return of the free Gulley Park Summer Concert Series in 2021. This iconic summertime concert series will celebrate 25 years of music with some of the best local artists in the region! The Jukeboxx party band will kick-off the series this Thursday, June 24, with high-stepping vocals and an exciting mix of soul, rock and Top 40 party hits. You will not want to miss this high energy band with a smoking horn section!

www.fayetteville-ar.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Fayetteville, AR
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Snapple#Soul#Creamery#Lawn Chair#Jukeboxx#Beavertails#Crackerjack#Raising Canes#Hog Country Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
NFLNBC News

Richard Donner, director of 'Lethal Weapon' and first 'Superman,' dies at 91

LOS ANGELES — The film director Richard Donner, best known for helming the "Lethal Weapon" film series, "The Goonies" and the original "Superman" film, has died. He was 91. Donner's production company confirmed news of his death to Variety. The cause was not disclosed. Although it was not his first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy