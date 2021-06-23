News Flash

Jukeboxx Party Band to Kick-off the Gulley Park Summer Concert Series. FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.— Fayetteville Parks and Recreation, along with Collier & Associates Realty, are excited to announce the return of the free Gulley Park Summer Concert Series in 2021. This iconic summertime concert series will celebrate 25 years of music with some of the best local artists in the region! The Jukeboxx party band will kick-off the series this Thursday, June 24, with high-stepping vocals and an exciting mix of soul, rock and Top 40 party hits. You will not want to miss this high energy band with a smoking horn section!