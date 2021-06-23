Here’s How To Cope With A Mystery Health Condition
We often assume that doctors have all the answers. If we visit a doctor with a problem that is impacting us, we expect them to be able to tell us immediately what’s wrong and hopefully provide the right solution. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work like that. Research suggests that 30 million people in the US alone are experiencing a mystery illness that doctors simply can’t diagnose. So, a problem like this is far more common than most people realize.myrtlebeachsc.com