Ruben and RJ are back from the three-week break to review a busy week in Chicago Fire Soccer. They start the show with a breakdown of what went wrong against Columbus and from there, they talk about what’s going wrong in the big picture and what they have to do to fix it and salvage the season. Then, they opine on the new logo and anticipate the return of the red shirts in 2024. After that, they talk about the return to the club of fan-favorite Patrick Nyarko as a coach of the U-19 Academy club.