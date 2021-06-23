Cancel
TV Series

Loki Director Kate Herron Shares a Message About the God of Mischief’s Sexuality

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoki Director Kate Herron Shares a Message About the God of Mischief’s Sexuality. Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Loki episode 3!. Prior to its release, the creative team behind Loki talked up the God of Mischief’s fluid sexuality. However, the third episode of the show is the first time that Loki has acknowledged onscreen that he’s bisexual. During a conversation with his “Variant,” Loki admitted that he’s had lovers from both genders. He also implied that his Variant is likely bisexual as well.

