Loki Director Kate Herron Shares a Message About the God of Mischief’s Sexuality

WARNING! The "Major Spoilers Ahead!" Sign is On for "Loki" E02!. Loki is shaping up to be one of the more interesting Marvel Cinematic Universe shows. By the time episode two rolls around, we are starting to see the different time periods that the show is going to explore. However, unlike WandaVision which changed everything from the directing to the cinematography to fit the era they were in, there aren't any stylist changes in Loki when they go to a new time period. We got the chance to speak to director Kate Herron about the decision to keep a consistent style throughout the show and dropped a reference in episode two that is going to surprise people.