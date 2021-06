For obvious reasons, the past year or so has seen a rise in the amount of people sim racing, be that just dusting off Gran Turismo through boredom or embarking on the more serious, iRacing-style route. Of course the genre was experiencing growth anyway, thanks to the meteoric rise of streaming - Porsche showed off its first Formula E car on Twitch in 2019 - plus the quality of both software and hardware. You really can effectively learn the craft of racing via a PC these days.