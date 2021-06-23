Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bensalem Township, PA

Lowe’s customer switches barcode on vacuum from $400 to $24.99

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xP18J_0adWTVvy00

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Pennsylvania are looking for a man who changed the barcodes while checking out of a Lowe’s store on Saturday.

According to authorities in Bensalem Township, the man switched the barcode on a $400 Dyson vacuum cleaner, scanning the item at a self-checkout counter and paying only $24.99, WPVI reported.

The switch was captured on surveillance video, the television station reported.

According to authorities, when a Lowe’s employee attempted to stop the man from leaving the store, he fled and left the parking lot in a newer-model blue Volkswagen SUV, WPVI reported.

Police said the vehicle did not have a license plate, the television station reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Bensalem Township, PA
Bensalem Township, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcodes#Cox Media Group#Wpvi#Volkswagen Suv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Volkswagen
Related
Surfside, FLPosted by
WDBO

Army of volunteers showers first responders with food, water

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — Nicolette Daniel pulled a wheeled cart packed with takeout boxes of chicken tenders, French fries and deep-fried Oreos to the intersection where police officers stood by their cars Tuesday, directing traffic a block from the collapsed condominium tower in Surfside, Florida. “They can’t leave their...
Public SafetyPosted by
WDBO

Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old rape claim

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania on Tuesday filed an arrest warrant in a 2013 campus attack at Gettysburg College, nearly eight years after the woman went to police and a year after she received an online message that said, “So I raped you.”. Police say they are looking...
Tennessee StatePosted by
WDBO

Tennessee man accused of trying to drown girlfriend in tub

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of assaulting his girlfriend and attempting to drown her in a tub, authorities said. The woman said she had four teeth broken and her nose bitten, and then said her boyfriend submerged her head in a bathtub and attempted to drown her, The Advocate & Democrat of Madisonville reported.
Florida StatePosted by
WDBO

Sea turtles share ‘kiss’ on camera during Florida powerboat race

SARASOTA, Fla. — Kissing cams are common sights during a baseball game, with couples smooching while fans howl with delight. Apparently, even turtles are getting into the act. Police in Florida captured a photograph of two sea turtles “kissing” during the 36th annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix boat races over...