James Bradberry to be Giants’ 2021 MVP?

Barkley's (knee) recent rehab work has included agility drills on sand. Barkley wasn't available for OTAs or June minicamp practices, and he told reporters earlier this month that he couldn't guarantee he would be ready for Week 1 against the Broncos. However, his rehab from late-October knee surgery seems to be coming along on schedule, with Barkley being able to run, jump and cut at what appears to be full speed. Even if he isn't cleared for the start of training camp, he should make it on to the practice field at some point this summer. The Giants added Devontae Booker, Corey Clement and sixth-round pick Gary Brightwell this offseason, replacing last year's post-Barkley backfield crew of Wayne Gallman, Dion Lewis and Devonta Freeman. Only Gallman has found work elsewhere up to this point in the offseason.