Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

James Bradberry to be Giants’ 2021 MVP?

By Paul Jackiewicz
Posted by 
Blogging Big Blue
Blogging Big Blue
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cornerback James Bradberry ended up winning the New York Giants’ MVP award last season after locking down one side of the field on defense. Dan Duggan of The Athletic believes that Bradberry will once again be the Giants’ 2021 team MVP. The Giants have a variety of candidates on offense....

www.bloggingbigblue.com
Community Policy
Blogging Big Blue

Blogging Big Blue

New York City, NY
5
Followers
141
Post
604
Views
ABOUT

Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football.

 https://www.bloggingbigblue.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bradberry
Person
Blake Martinez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#The New York Giants#Google News#Chat Sports#Sportspyder#Feedly#News Break
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

The Most Overlooked Additions of the 2021 NFL Offseason

The big-ticket moves aren't always the ones that make the biggest impact in the NFL. Look at last year, when the Chicago Bears made Robert Quinn the second-highest-paid free agent in terms of total dollars, only for him to tally two sacks, down from 11.5 the year prior. Emmanuel Ogbah, on the other hand, went to Miami for roughly $55 million less cash in total contract value and posted nine sacks.
NFLYardbarker

Tiki Barber speaks on Saquon Barkley’s challenges

All eyes are on New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley this season. Not just Giants fans, but fans around the league in general are curious to see if Barkley will get back to his rookie season heights coming off a season taken away by injury. By all accounts, things have been going well so far with Barkley’s recovery. But until we see the player on the field, we can’t make a judgement for sure about how his season will go.
NFLCBS Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley: Doing agility drills

Barkley's (knee) recent rehab work has included agility drills on sand. Barkley wasn't available for OTAs or June minicamp practices, and he told reporters earlier this month that he couldn't guarantee he would be ready for Week 1 against the Broncos. However, his rehab from late-October knee surgery seems to be coming along on schedule, with Barkley being able to run, jump and cut at what appears to be full speed. Even if he isn't cleared for the start of training camp, he should make it on to the practice field at some point this summer. The Giants added Devontae Booker, Corey Clement and sixth-round pick Gary Brightwell this offseason, replacing last year's post-Barkley backfield crew of Wayne Gallman, Dion Lewis and Devonta Freeman. Only Gallman has found work elsewhere up to this point in the offseason.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

10 underrated sleepers going into the 2021 NFL Season

The 2021 NFL season is quickly approaching as each franchise begins training camp. Each team has their superstars that should perform. However, it’s the guys that are a bit unknown on the rosters that could make the largest impact. There are busts, and there are sleepers, and the best teams in the leagues have more sleepers than not.
NFLUSA Today

Was signing Kenny Golladay the Giants' biggest offseason move?

The New York Giants signed or re-signed several key players this offseason, but which member of that group will have the biggest impact? Which of those players is best positioned to move the needle in East Rutherford?. The Athletic recently asked that very same question for all 32 NFL teams...
NFLUSA Today

Ranking the NFC East: Who has the top wide receivers in the division?

The NFC East was busy adding big-time playmakers this offseason. Washington needed help at receiver and added a top free agent in Curtis Samuel and deep threat Dyami Brown in the NFL draft. The New York Giants had a similar model, signing Kenny Golladay in free agency and selecting speedy...
NFLgiants.com

Kyle Rudolph joins deep TE room with Evan Engram

The Giants made several splashes in free agency this offseason, adding players on both sides of the ball to be key contributors in 2021. One of these players is veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph. Rudolph, 31, had spent his entire career with the Vikings before signing with the Giants in...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

5 best NFL free agents still teamless ahead of the 2021 season

After a strange 2020-21 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is looking to return to normalcy in 2021-22 — at least somewhat, anyway. With teams trying to find ways to compete this time around, while spending money appropriately and responsibly throughout the offseason, there are still more than a few unrestricted free agents currently out on the open market.
NFLbrownsnation.com

Baker Mayfield Is The Most Popular Bet For 2021 MVP

There are a lot of new faces in the Cleveland Browns locker room for this week’s minicamp. But a tried and true stalwart has the best odds to win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award in 2021. And it is not just the Browns faithful who believe Cleveland can land...
NFLGamingToday

2021 NFL MVP Odds & Betting Tips for the MVP Candidates

Had you bet on the NFL MVP winner before the start of the season in five of the last six years, you were a happy gambler at the end of the season. Why? Because in those seasons, the eventual NFL MVP was a longshot as the season got underway. So, you would not have needed to risk much for a nice payday.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Madden 22 MVP Edition snubs Aaron Rodgers, the actual MVP of 2020

EA Sports’ Madden 22 will feature two MVP’s on the cover of the MVP edition, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not one of them. Earlier this week, EA Sports announced that the cover athlete of Madden 22 would be revealed this Thursday. The company ultimately revealed that there were two players that would grace the cover of the MVP edition of the game, and they were Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFLPosted by
The Clemson Insider

NFL MVP hypes up former Tiger

The Baltimore Ravens' mandatory minicamp practice Wednesday featured a glimpse at what could be a great connection for the team this season. Former Clemson receiver Sammy Watkins, who signed a one-year deal with (...)
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Opting out of 2021 Season

Aaron Rodgers could opt-out of the 2021 season with zero obligations to the Green Bay Packers for not playing. However, it looks like Rodgers is going to play the wait-and-see game before making any big decisions. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers isn't likely to opt-out before the Friday, July 2 deadline. Florio said Rodgers "won’t be ready to give up on playing this year" by the end of this week.
NFLwccbcharlotte.com

Got Game: Who Will Be The Panthers MVP This Season?

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Panthers are over a month away from training camp, but it’s never too soon to start talking about the season. The Panthers have many new faces on team, including quarterback Sam Darnold. Join the Got Game crew as they debate who will be the Panthers MVP...
NFLPewter Report

Bucs Monday Mailbag: Predicting 2021 Bucs All-Pros

The Pewter Report Bucs Monday Mailbag is where Mark Cook answers your questions from our @PewterReport Twitter account. You can submit your question to the Mailbag each week via Twitter using the hashtag #PRMailbag. Here are the questions we chose for this week’s edition of the Pewter Report’s Bucs Monday Mailbag.