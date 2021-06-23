Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Big U.S. banks tell employees to return, and to come back vaccinated

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK — Wall Street’s big investment banks are sending a message to their employees this summer: Get back into the office and bring your vaccination card. New York-based Morgan Stanley said this week that all employees will be required to attest to their vaccination status. Those who are not vaccinated will be required to work remotely, which could potentially put their jobs at risk, since the bank’s top executives have said they want everyone back in the office by September.

www.pennlive.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
82K+
Followers
41K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan Chase#Covid#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Economynewagebd.net

US banks reward shareholders after Fed greenlight

Some of the United States’ biggest banks announced on Monday that they would pay tens of billions of dollars to shareholders in dividend increases and stock buybacks after getting the go-ahead from the Federal Reserve. The Fed lifted some Covid-era restrictions on banks last week as they proved able to...
EconomyPosted by
PennLive.com

Vanishing teller jobs are threatening what has been a valuable entryway for women into banking

For years, women have gotten a foot in the door to the finance industry by becoming bank tellers. Now that path is disappearing. The number of tellers — a job in which four out of five positions are held by women — has dropped more than 20% in the U.S. and Canada in the past decade as transactions move from branches to mobile phones. The figure, already projected before the pandemic to fall further over the next 10 years, may decline even faster after Covid-19 lockdowns accelerated the adoption of digital banking.
Stockserienewsnow.com

Morgan Stanley is doubling its dividend and buying back up to $12 billion of stock

Morgan Stanley is doubling its quarterly dividend from 35 cents a share to 70 cents a share, and buying back up to $12 billion of stock, the company announced Monday. The powerful Wall Street bank "has accumulated significant excess capital over the past several years" Morgan Stanley chairman and CEO James Gorman said in a statement. He added that the bank "now has one of the largest capital buffers in the industry."
Public Healthelpasoinc.com

Freed from COVID restrictions, big US banks hike dividends

NEW YORK (AP) — Recently freed from regulators' coronavirus restrictions, the largest U.S. banks on Monday announced plans to return tens of billions of dollars to their shareholders over the next year in the form of dividends and stock buybacks. It's a signal that banks are looking to reward their...
Stamford, CTbusinesshala.com

Bank Bucks U.S. Peers, Saying No One Should Return 5 Days a Week

(Businesshala) — Even as many of the largest US banks rush to restore their towers with workers, at least one lender is abandoning its pre-pandemic norms. Synchrony Financial – Amazon.com Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc. The bank – the bank behind the credit card offered by the company – began testing its reopening plan in recent weeks by bringing back about 200 employees at its Stamford, Connecticut, headquarters and three other US locations. . Goldman Sachs Group Inc. And big competitors such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. have taken this step, ordering most of their employees to lay back this summer.
MarketsStreet.Com

Big City Banks Offer Clout, This Rural One Offers Good Returns

Few people outside the service area of mostly rural Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana have ever heard of Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) , let alone considered owning its sharesThat's too bad, as the company has posted respectable long-term gains across most major business metricsBetter still, while the bank is on pace for record EPS this year,...
New York City, NYPosted by
MercuryNews

Big banks to employees: If you’re going to restaurants, get back in the office

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s big investment banks are sending a message to their employees this summer: Get back into the office and bring your vaccination card. New York-based Morgan Stanley said this week that all employees will be required to attest to their vaccination status. Those who are not vaccinated will be required to work remotely, which could potentially put their jobs at risk, since the bank’s top executives have said they want everyone back in the office by September.
Dallas News

More return-to-office practices: Big banks want workers to bring their vaccination cards

Wall Street’s big investment banks are sending a message to their employees this summer: Get back into the office and bring your vaccination card. New York-based Morgan Stanley said this week that all employees will be required to attest to their vaccination status. Those who are not vaccinated will be required to work remotely, which could potentially put their jobs at risk, since the bank’s top executives have said they want everyone back in the office by September.
Public Healthvulcanadvocate.com

Big banks are asking workers about their vaccination status in bid to reopen

On Tuesday, Investment firm Morgan Stanley said staff will be returning to their offices starting next month, as long as they are fully vaccinated. The company announced that masks and physical distancing guidelines would be lifted and clients and visitors would also have to be fully vaccinated before they enter their offices with an honour system in place.
Marketsu.today

Bitcoin Coming to U.S. Banks and Credit Unions of "All Sizes"

Customers of financial institutions, such as banks and credit unions, will be able to buy, sell, and hold Bitcoin directly via their accounts because of a recent partnership between Stone Ridge subsidiary NYDIG and global payments technology provider Fiserv, according to a Jun. 23 press release. California's First Foundation is...
New York City, NYPosted by
Forbes

Morgan Stanley Told Its Employees They Need To Be Vaccinated To Return To Work: Here’s A Theory As To Why The Bank Is Doing This

Top-tier investment bank Morgan Stanley told its bankers, brokers and traders that workers who haven’t been vaccinated won't be allowed to return to its New York City and Westchester County offices. Additionally, the bank’s employees in the New York area will be called upon to attest to their vaccination status by July 1. If a staff member isn’t vaccinated, they would have to continue working remotely.