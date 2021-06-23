Big U.S. banks tell employees to return, and to come back vaccinated

For years, women have gotten a foot in the door to the finance industry by becoming bank tellers. Now that path is disappearing. The number of tellers — a job in which four out of five positions are held by women — has dropped more than 20% in the U.S. and Canada in the past decade as transactions move from branches to mobile phones. The figure, already projected before the pandemic to fall further over the next 10 years, may decline even faster after Covid-19 lockdowns accelerated the adoption of digital banking.