Dallas, TX

Mark Cuban’s New Concert Venue Getting Ready to Open in Dallas

By Stryker
102.3 The Bull
 8 days ago
It was supposed to open in March of 2020, right when concerts were getting cancelled across the world. Always nice to see a brand new venue opening up to enjoy a concert at. Looks like the most state of the art one in Dallas will be owned by Mark Cuban who also owns the Dallas Mavericks. The HiFi Dallas is located at 1323 North Stemmons Freeway right next to the Dallas Mavericks practice facility. Not too far away from American Airlines Center.

