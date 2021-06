Located about an hour southwest of Dallas, Squaw Valley Golf Course features nearly five hundred acres of undulating greenery lined by century-old oak trees and a creek that meanders through the property. The picturesque escape is consistently ranked as one of the top courses in the state. About three hours south, in tiny Doss, Texas, in an area that saw numerous nineteenth century clashes between German settlers and Native Americans, Squaw Creek Primitive Baptist Church sits on a grassy plot alongside the creek after which it’s named. About two hundred miles away in West Texas, “Squawteat Peak” (formerly “Squawtit Peak”), a rocky, three-hundred-foot-tall mound that is said to resemble a woman’s breast, overlooks Interstate 10, forty miles east of Fort Stockton.