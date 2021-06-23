Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Face mask decisions left with local NC schools in House bill

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Local school leaders — and not state officials — would decide for next school year whether students and workers in K-12 schools must wear face coverings for protection from COVID-19 in legislation approved Wednesday by the House.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s current executive order and guidance by state health officials direct that most everyone wear face coverings indoors in public and private schools. Currently people age 12 and over can receive COVID-19 vaccines.

The bill, approved 66-44 and heading to the Senate, would give local school boards and leaders of nonpublic schools the “exclusive authority” to decide on face coverings. A local board of education would have to vote by Aug. 1 on a face covering mandate for the first month of the school year. And districts that require masks during the year also would have to vote monthly on continuing the policy.

Cooper would still have authority to issue orders requiring masks at individual schools to reduce transmissions. But the measure marks another effort by Republicans to scale back the Democratic governor’s influence over the state’s coronavirus response.

Rep. David Willis, a Union County Republican shepherding the bill, framed the measure as a way to rebuild confidence in students who have felt isolated from friends and teachers since the pandemic, which included periods of virtual classes and social distancing. But Democratic Rep. Susan Fisher of Buncombe County said it’s the wrong time to alter decision-making on masks with a COVID-19 variant that spreads more easily surfacing.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

491K+
Followers
262K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#School Districts#K 12 Schools#House#Ap#Senate#Republicans#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Face Mask
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Sayville, NYsuffolkcountynews.net

Debating masks in schools

There was plenty of debate on Thursday night at Sayville’s board of education meeting when parents upset with New York State’s masking guidelines challenged board members to push back against the mandates. “This year has, without a doubt, been the most challenging,” said board of education vice president Carl Cangelosi....
Public Healthhometownstations.com

Gov. DeWine lifts state of emergency

The state of emergency that Ohio has been in effect for more than a year is being lifted. Governor Mike DeWine announced as of Friday, June 18th, the state of emergency is over but says that doesn't mean COVID-19 is gone. He urges all Ohioans to follow CDC guidelines to help prevent the illness and to get vaccinated if they haven't done so yet.
Erie, PAMeadville Tribune

House approves Roae bill to save school districts money

HARRISBURG — Members of the state House on Monday voted unanimously to approve with bipartisan support legislation introduced by state Rep. Brad Roae, R-Crawford/Erie, that could help school districts across Pennsylvania save taxpayer money. Roae’s House Bill 993 would waive a specific fee currently paid by school districts to the...
PoliticsDaily Reflector

Veterans' tax exemption expanded in bill clearing NC House

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — More veterans in North Carolina could exempt their entire military retiree pay from state income taxes in legislation that cleared the House overwhelmingly on Wednesday. The measure would apply to retirees with at least 20 years of service and cover any benefits to their survivors. It...
Yelm, WANisqually Valley News

Local Group Fights to Repeal Mask Mandate in Schools

This spring, Yelmmite Sarah Greulich’s child came home from school one day red in the face and short of breath due to what Greulich believes is the mask mandate at Yelm Community Schools. That’s why Greulich started a Facebook group called “Unmask Our Kids Yelm And The Surrounding Communities” on...
Billings, MTmontanarightnow.com

Masks no longer required in Billings Public Schools

BILLINGS - Masks for staff and students are no longer required for Billings Public Schools, according to Superintendent Greg Upham. In an email, Superintendent Upham wrote, "Students and staff may, of course, continue to wear masks if they so wish. This modification applies to all Billings Public School facilities and to summer educational programs currently in session and or scheduled for a later date."
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

IL House passes elected CPS school board bill

CHICAGO — Chicago is closer to getting an elected school board. The Illinois House gave final approval to a bill despite strong opposition from Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Wednesday’s vote means the school board would transition from being the only nonelected board in the state, to having triple the amount of members voted on by residents.
Raleigh, NCWLOS.com

NC House passes bill eliminating income tax on military retirement

RALEIGH, Wake County — Wednesday, the North Carolina House of Representatives passed a bill to eliminate the state income tax on military retirement pay. The bill is House Bill 83 and is sponsored by two representatives from Cumberland County, one from Wayne and one from Mecklenburg. “The House passage of...
Billings, MTBillings Gazette

Billings Public Schools move to optional masking policy

Billings Public Schools on Monday stopped requiring students and staff to wear masks. The policy had been part of the school's reopening plan and was intended to limit the spread of COVID-19, which spreads through respiratory droplets and aerosols. In the near-term, the optional masking policy move directly affects summer...
Educationabc17news.com

Lawmakers say local boards should decide whether to require masks in schools

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WRAL) — State lawmakers are debating whether the state should be able to require masks in schools. Rep. David Willis, R-Union, stripped out language related to occupational therapists from Senate Bill 173 and replaced it with what he called the “Free the Smiles Act.”. The proposal would...
Jefferson City, MOKMOV

Parson signs bill changing local decision making on health orders

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill into law Tuesday changing the way health orders are decided at the local level. House Bill 271 does allow local health departments to issue public health orders, but the law makes it so those orders can only last 30 days if in a state of emergency and 21 days if not before a local governing body has to vote to extend the order. The vote has to pass by a 2/3 majority. This applies to public health orders that directly or indirectly restrict access to businesses, churches, schools, or other places of assembly.
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Michigan schools urged to continue face masks and social distancing in the fall

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Schools across Michigan are urged to continue common COVID-19 measures in the fall to prevent infections of students and staff. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released a series of recommendations Friday for schools to consider when they reopen in the fall. The measures are designed to keep schools open for in-person learning and protect students who aren’t vaccinated.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Boston

What’s happening with face masks during summer school in Mass.?

Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley told superintendents there was a "misunderstanding" involving previously issued guidance. Summer school students in Massachusetts this year won’t have to wear face masks or coverings while in class, as officials roll back COVID-19 safety precautions. The state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley...