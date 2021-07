In May Grand Rapids AAUW celebrated continuing support for educational opportunities. AAUW is the nation’s leading voice promoting equity and education for women and girls. Annually AAUW gives two scholarships, one to an ICC student and one through the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation. Both scholarships are for non-traditional women students that are seeking to complete their academic goals. Women eligible for the scholarship must be 25 years of age or more, with a minimum GPA of 3.25. There are additional criteria for each scholarship. In May the membership was informed about the recipients for this year.