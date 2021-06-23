Cancel
Laredo, TX

Armed ‘Federales’ Approach Off-Duty Border Patrol Agent Fishing With Family Along Rio Grande River

DFW Community News
 8 days ago
LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three armed “Federales” approached an off-duty Border Patrol agent who was fishing with his family on the Rio Grande River near Laredo. It happened on June 22 on the river near the Lago del Rio off Mines Road. The men brandished their weapons at the agent and his family as they proceeded to return to Mexico. The agent was in plain clothes and did not identify himself as a Border Patrol agent. Neither he nor his family were harmed.

denton.bubblelife.com
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

