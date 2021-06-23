Anthony Firkser ready to learn from some of the league’s top tight ends
Tim Tebow wasn't invited to the inaugural Tight End University, but Titans tight end Anthony Firkser was. Firkser is thrilled to attend the three-day summit in Nashville, which George Kittle, Greg Olsen and Travis Kelce are hosting. "When George Kittle reached out to me on social media and invited me to the camp, I was [more]www.49erswebzone.com