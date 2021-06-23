Cancel
NFL

Anthony Firkser ready to learn from some of the league’s top tight ends

By Pro Football Talk
49erswebzone.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Tim Tebow wasn't invited to the inaugural Tight End University, but Titans tight end Anthony Firkser was. Firkser is thrilled to attend the three-day summit in Nashville, which George Kittle, Greg Olsen and Travis Kelce are hosting. "When George Kittle reached out to me on social media and invited me to the camp, I was [more]

www.49erswebzone.com
