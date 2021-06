From his play caller down to his off-field analysts, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer very much enjoys the range of experience in his offensive meeting room. “It’s a great room with great personalities and great guys,” Beamer said recently on the JB and Goldwater Show. “It’s been fun putting together what we’re going to look like (on offense). At the end of the day, regardless of the system, you better be able to do what your players can execute and play to your strengths from a personnel standpoint.