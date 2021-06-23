Britney Spears IUD Story Will Bring You to Tears, ‘I Need Your Help’ She Begged the Judge
Pop icon Britney Spears begged Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny to remove her conservatorship so the 39-year-old could have her IUD removed. She pleaded with the judge on June 23, 2021, that she wants to “be able to get married and have a baby.” After 13 years stuck in a conservatorship she never wanted, the singer-songwriter spoke out against her dad and the conservatorship team in court. The story might be more tragic than the #freebritney movement believed was possible.www.cheatsheet.com