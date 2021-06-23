Cancel
Britney Spears IUD Story Will Bring You to Tears, ‘I Need Your Help’ She Begged the Judge

By Rachel Hunt
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pop icon Britney Spears begged Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny to remove her conservatorship so the 39-year-old could have her IUD removed. She pleaded with the judge on June 23, 2021, that she wants to “be able to get married and have a baby.” After 13 years stuck in a conservatorship she never wanted, the singer-songwriter spoke out against her dad and the conservatorship team in court. The story might be more tragic than the #freebritney movement believed was possible.

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Britney Spears Tells Judge “I’m So Angry It’s Insane”

Britney Spears Tells Judge “I’m So Angry It’s Insane” – Britney Spears unloaded on her dad in a family court hearing Wednesday — breaking her public silence about what she called the “abusive” conservatorship that has governed every aspect of her life for more than a decade. “He loved the...
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

I deserve to have a life, Britney Spears tells judge

Britney Spears has asked a judge to end her conservatorship and said the court-ordered legal arrangement controlling her life is “doing me way more harm than good”. The pop superstar’s finances and personal affairs have been controlled by the conservatorship since 2008 when she suffered a series of mental breakdowns.
Celebritiessamfordcrimson.com

Britney Spears ‘living each day like it was my last’ on luxury getaway with Sam Asghari

Celeb obsessed? Get a daily dose of showbiz gossip direct to your inbox. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
Los Angeles, CAMedscape News

Britney Spears to Judge: 'I Just Want My Life Back'

Pop icon Britney Spears spoke out Wednesday against the conservatorship that she's lived under for 13 years, telling a Los Angeles probate judge that she wants her life back. In a 24-minute statement, Spears told the judge overseeing the conservatorship that she wants it to end "without having to be evaluated." She called the arrangement "abusive" and said she's been "traumatized" and "in denial" despite the upbeat messages that she's posted on Instagram during the past year, according to Reuters.
Mental HealthRefinery29

Britney Spears Says She’s Not Allowed To Remove Her IUD. Here’s What This Means

In an open court hearing on Wednesday, pop icon Britney Spears spoke out about the details of the 13-year conservatorship that she's been living under since 2014. Among the things Spears revealed were that she'd allegedly been forced to take lithium, had been prohibited from seeing her friends, and, in one of the most shocking revelations, that she'd been kept from having her IUD taken out.
CelebritiesSFGate

Why Britney Spears's IUD experience feels so personal

When Britney Spears took the stand at a Los Angeles hearing on Wednesday - speaking publicly for the first time since 2008 about her court-appointed conservatorship - she said a lot of things that people had been expecting to hear. The New York Times reported many of the details earlier in the week: In previous closed-door testimony, Spears said that, trapped in a restrictive conservatorship by her father, Jamie, she felt she had no power to make her own decisions. She had, for years, privately alleged that her father controlled her career, her money and almost every other aspect of her life, down to the color of her kitchen cabinets.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Britney Spears’ Brother-in-Law Jamie Watson Speaks Out

Last week, Britney Spears testified against her conservatorship. During her 20-minute testimony, Spears slammed her dad Jamie for his involvement in the conservatorship. Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing. Britney also expressed her displeasure with her family, who...
Los Angeles, CAchristdlpost.com

Britney Spears apologizes to fans: Pretending I was fine really helped

Saying she was depressed and traumatized, singer Britney Spears asked a Los Angeles court on Wednesday to lift the guardianship she has been under since 2008 due to psychological disorders, and which deprives her of much of her autonomy. After the hearing during which she spoke in an interrupted manner for more than twenty minutes, the singer was keen to address her fans in a long message published on her Instagram account.
CelebritiesThe Heritage Foundation

Britney Spears’ Mandatory IUD Recalls Long Shadow of Eugenics

Britney’s words paint the picture of a woman whose most basic dignities have been stripped away and who has been used, essentially, as a work horse. — Britney’s assertion that those in control of her life refuse to allow her to remove an IUD is particularly disturbing . That is...
Celebritiesamericasnewshub.com

Britney Spears Should Not Have an IUD Forced on Her | National Review

There is plenty of fodder for celebrity gossip in Wednesday’s court hearing over the conservatorship imposed on Britney Spears by the California courts since 2008, which places her father in charge of the veteran pop star’s finances and broader aspects of her life. It’s an incongruous sight: a 39-year old mother of two who has continued to churn out new music and rake in tens of millions of dollars from concert performances but is not treated by the law as an adult capable of looking after herself. There were legitimate concerns for Spears’s mental well-being that led to the conservatorship at the time, as well as awarding custody of her children to their father. I confess that I do not have a fully informed view on whether there are still good reasons for it today. But this part of her statement to the court should shock us if it is true: