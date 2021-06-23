Britney Spears IUD Story Will Bring You to Tears, ‘I Need Your Help’ She Begged the Judge

There is plenty of fodder for celebrity gossip in Wednesday’s court hearing over the conservatorship imposed on Britney Spears by the California courts since 2008, which places her father in charge of the veteran pop star’s finances and broader aspects of her life. It’s an incongruous sight: a 39-year old mother of two who has continued to churn out new music and rake in tens of millions of dollars from concert performances but is not treated by the law as an adult capable of looking after herself. There were legitimate concerns for Spears’s mental well-being that led to the conservatorship at the time, as well as awarding custody of her children to their father. I confess that I do not have a fully informed view on whether there are still good reasons for it today. But this part of her statement to the court should shock us if it is true: