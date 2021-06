You might remember the legendary Magnificent Seven from the 1996 Atlanta Games. The Olympic gymnastics team was then reduced to six members in 2000 and five in 2012. Now, it's being whittled down to four athletes, which was why the Rio team in 2016 featuring Simone Biles and co. dubbed themselves the Final Five. In addition to the four gymnasts who will make up the women's Olympic gymnastics team in Tokyo - predictably Biles and three others - up to two gymnasts will qualify as individuals, with Jade Carey mathematically secured in one of those spots through the World Cup series. Note: on...